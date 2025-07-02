Nicola Peltz Reacts to Claims She's 'Controlling' Husband Brooklyn Beckham
Nicola Peltz appreciates support from fans.
The wife of Brooklyn Beckham acknowledged recent criticism she's been facing involving her marriage after uploading a series of photos to Instagram in celebration of her dad Nelson's 83rd birthday on Monday, June 30.
The first picture featured Nicola posing alongside Brooklyn and her father alongside the caption: "Happy birthday dad! I am so lucky to be your daughter, you’re the most loving and supportive father I could ever dream of. I love you more than i could ever begin to express — you’re the wind beneath my wings. I loved celebrating you yesterday! thank you for always being there for us — our constant love and support ✨🎂."
Nicola Peltz and Brooklyn Beckham Face Backlash
In the comments section of her post — which included several other sweet snaps of Nicola and Brooklyn spending time with family for Nelson's special day — a fan jumped to the Lola actress' defense in response to online trolls accusing the 30-year-old of "controlling" her husband, 26.
Critics were specifically calling out Brooklyn for celebrating his father-in-law's birthday after reportedly skipping out on his dad David Beckham's 50th birthday festivities back in May.
There were also multiple comments attacking Nicola for getting to spend quality time with her family and blaming her for Brooklyn seemingly not doing the same.
"Funny how you’re so happy to be his daughter but you don't allow your husband to celebrate his own father. SMH," one person ridiculed, as another added, "for someone who values family so much she should understand that he also has a family who must be devastated at what’s happening 😢."
Nicola Peltz 'Likes' Fan Comment Defending Her Marriage
Nicola appeared to agree with one of her followers stances, as she "liked" a comment that read: "The fact people are in this comment section talking bs about someone controlling a GROWN man is absurd. The guy is an adult and can make his own decisions, leave them be and stop blaming women for everything."
Other fans also voiced their support, with a social media user admitting, "my mind is blown how strangers are commenting on a status of somebody they think they know personally, nobody knows either family away from the camera, what is or isn’t going on, has nothing at all to do with anybody but those involved 🤦🏼♀️🤯."
Inside the Beckham Family's Rumored Feud
Brooklyn and Nicola reportedly aren't on speaking terms with the rest of the Beckham family.
The married couple appeared to further divide themselves from Brooklyn's brood by missing David's 50th birthday party in London in May — which was attended by the soccer star and his wife Victoria's other three children: Romeo, 22, Cruz, 20, and Harper, 13.
That same month, a source claimed Brooklyn and Nicola "have not been in touch" with David, Victoria or his siblings and allegedly haven't been reached out to by the parents-of-four either.
"There hasn’t been any sort of resolution from either side," the insider spilled.