Nicola Peltz Reacts to Claims She's 'Controlling' Husband Brooklyn Beckham

Nicola Peltz appreciates support from fans.

The wife of Brooklyn Beckham acknowledged recent criticism she's been facing involving her marriage after uploading a series of photos to Instagram in celebration of her dad Nelson's 83rd birthday on Monday, June 30.

The first picture featured Nicola posing alongside Brooklyn and her father alongside the caption: "Happy birthday dad! I am so lucky to be your daughter, you’re the most loving and supportive father I could ever dream of. I love you more than i could ever begin to express — you’re the wind beneath my wings. I loved celebrating you yesterday! thank you for always being there for us — our constant love and support 🩷✨🎂."