Nicolas Cage's Ex Christina Fulton Is 'Heartbroken' and 'Holding Everyone Responsible' in Lawsuit Against Actor and Son Weston

She went on to address the “mental health crisis” that is currently ongoing, noting she wants “parents and mothers” to know she’s available for them. Christina also stressed she is “here” for her son.

When asked why she decided to sue Nicolas, she revealed she’s “holding everyone responsible,” stressing the actor is Weston’s father.

She also explained the Longlegs star could have done “a h--- of a lot more” in terms of helping their son, who Christina stressed has not gotten the help he needs.