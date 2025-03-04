Nicolas Cage's Ex Christina Fulton Is 'Heartbroken' and 'Holding Everyone Responsible' in Lawsuit Against Actor and Son Weston
Christina Fulton spoke out in the wake of her lawsuit against her son, Weston, and ex Nicolas Cage.
“I want to tell you ladies and gentlemen that I have been heartbroken as a mother for a very long time,” Christina said to TMZ. “I’ve done this alone. I’ve been left alone, if not blocked. And I hold a lot of people responsible, especially the LAPD, who left me on the ground bleeding. I called you for help.” “I love my son,” she elaborated. “Tough love.”
She went on to address the “mental health crisis” that is currently ongoing, noting she wants “parents and mothers” to know she’s available for them. Christina also stressed she is “here” for her son.
When asked why she decided to sue Nicolas, she revealed she’s “holding everyone responsible,” stressing the actor is Weston’s father.
She also explained the Longlegs star could have done “a h--- of a lot more” in terms of helping their son, who Christina stressed has not gotten the help he needs.
As OK! reported on February 20, Christina filed her lawsuit after she was physically attacked by her son in April 2024. “Weston has a long history of mental and psychological disorder and a history of committing violent assault and battery and harming numerous individuals," the lawsuit documents note. "Nicolas has been aware of Weston's history and nevertheless failed to take action to prevent Weston from committing acts of violence and harming others."
She mentioned in the court documents Nicolas has bailed their son out of jail multiple times and drinks alcohol with him, regardless of being aware Weston has a “history” of “substance abuse.” Christina also shared he was paying for Weston’s apartment.
In the suit, Christina mentions physical and mental damages she sustained.
She is specifically suing Nicolas for negligent supervision and negligent undertaking and Weston for assault, battery, intentional infliction of emotional distress and negligent infliction of emotional distress. Christina is also suing both of them for negligence.
In response to the lawsuit, Nicolas’ attorney told People, “The allegations by Christina Fulton against Nicolas Cage are absurd and frivolous. Weston Coppola is a 34-year-old man. Mr. Cage does not control Weston's behavior in any manner and is not responsible for Weston's alleged assault of his mother.”