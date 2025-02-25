Nicolas Cage Being Sued by His Ex May Be a Way to 'Shame Him Into Tough Parenting,' Alleges Lawyer

In the wake of Nicolas Cage being sued by his ex-girlfriend Christina Fulton over a physical fight with their son, Weston , a lawyer spoke to OK! to share their thoughts on the suit.

“Ms. Fulton's allegations fail to establish a cognizable civil cause of action against Nicolas Cage,” Oleg Nekritin, an attorney at the Law Offices of Robert J. DeGroot, dished to OK!. “Fulton and Cage's son is an adult and there does not appear to be any court orders naming Mr. Cage as his guardian. An adult's parents typically do not owe a duty to third parties unless the parents have assumed supervisory powers over the adult child due to the child's significant mental or physical health concerns.”

While he explained Christina “believes Mr. Cage has enabled their son’s bad conduct by purchasing a condo for him and bailing him out of jail,” this might not be a big deal in the grand scheme of things.

“Regardless of whether Mr. Cage's actions are good or bad parenting, the law certainly does not punish parents for wanting to help their children legally or financially,” Nekritin added.