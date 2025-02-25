Nicolas Cage Being Sued by His Ex May Be a Way to 'Shame Him Into Tough Parenting,' Alleges Lawyer
In the wake of Nicolas Cage being sued by his ex-girlfriend Christina Fulton over a physical fight with their son, Weston, a lawyer spoke to OK! to share their thoughts on the suit.
“Ms. Fulton's allegations fail to establish a cognizable civil cause of action against Nicolas Cage,” Oleg Nekritin, an attorney at the Law Offices of Robert J. DeGroot, dished to OK!. “Fulton and Cage's son is an adult and there does not appear to be any court orders naming Mr. Cage as his guardian. An adult's parents typically do not owe a duty to third parties unless the parents have assumed supervisory powers over the adult child due to the child's significant mental or physical health concerns.”
While he explained Christina “believes Mr. Cage has enabled their son’s bad conduct by purchasing a condo for him and bailing him out of jail,” this might not be a big deal in the grand scheme of things.
“Regardless of whether Mr. Cage's actions are good or bad parenting, the law certainly does not punish parents for wanting to help their children legally or financially,” Nekritin added.
Oleg concluded by explaining what he believes may be motivating Christina to pursue legal action, sharing the suit may “be a way for Ms. Fulton to shame Mr. Cage into showing ‘tough love’ for their child.”
As OK! shared, on April 28, 2024, Weston and Christina were involved in an alleged verbal dispute that became physical. In July 2024, Weston ended up being arrested for the ordeal, having been charged with assault with a deadly weapon.
- Ant Anstead Posts Photos Of 2-Year-Old Son Hudson After Trying To Ban Ex Christina Hall From Doing The Same
- Jon Gosselin Accused Of Punching And Kicking Son Collin; Kate Fights Back: 'Enough Is Enough'
- Jon Gosselin Reveals There's Still 'So Much Animosity' Between Ex-Wife Kate and Son Collin Amid Abuse Allegations
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
In the new lawsuit she filed, Christina is placing blame on the Adaptation actor, stating, “Weston has a long history of mental and psychological disorder and a history of committing violent assault and battery and harming numerous individuals. Nicolas has been aware of Weston's history and nevertheless failed to take action to prevent Weston from committing acts of violence and harming others."
She goes on to detail how Nicolas has bailed their son out of jail multiple times, pays for his apartment, has failed to ensure he received “necessary psychiatric assistance” and drinks alcohol with him, regardless of being aware Weston has a “history” of “substance abuse.”
The lawsuit details the alleged injuries Christina sustained when Weston attacked her, including a brain concussion, multiple contusions, a disfiguring eye injury, dental trauma, PTSD and psychological damages.
She is specifically suing Nicolas for negligent supervision and negligent undertaking and Weston for assault, battery, intentional infliction of emotional distress and negligent infliction of emotional distress. Christina is also suing Nicolas and her son for negligence.