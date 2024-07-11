Nicolas Cage's Ex Christina Fulton 'Deeply Saddened' After Suffering 'Serious Injuries' in 'Brutal' Assault by Son Weston Cage
Christina Fulton released a statement expressing her concern for her son after he was arrested for assault on Wednesday, July 10.
The actress — who shares Weston, 33, with ex Nicolas Cage — attempted to intervene when she heard her son was in the midst of a mental health crisis, but unfortunately, ended up suffering severe injuries.
"On April 28th, 2024, around 5:30 p.m., I received urgent messages from friends of my son, Weston Cage, regarding his deteriorating mental state, urging me to come help," she penned on Thursday, July 11.
"When I arrived to offer support and console him, he was already in the midst of a manic rage," she explained. "Within minutes, I was brutally assaulted and sustained serious injuries.
"Despite my desperate pleas to the responding police officers to detain him for a mental-health evaluation, the police officers refused my request," she added.
"As a mother, I am deeply saddened and concerned about Weston’s ongoing mental-health crisis. It is imperative that he receives the help he desperately needs," Fulton concluded.
According to police officers who spoke with a news outlet, Weston punched two victims "multiple times" which resulted in the LAPD being called.
The 33-year-old was not arrested until more than two months later, at which time he was charged with two counts of "assault with a deadly weapon."
He has since been released on a $150,000 bond.
This isn't Weston's first run-in with the law. The actor's son, who also battled substance abuse issues, was arrested in 2017 for DUI.
Two years prior, he revealed that his addiction became so intense at one point, that in a single day he would go through a box of wine, multiple cases of beer and hard liquor.
"It got to the point where people thought I was digging my grave," he shared with a news outlet in a 2015 interview. However, he attributed his path to sobriety to the birth of his son, who he shares with ex Danielle Cage. "Lucian’s saved both of our lives, and we are very blessed to have him. It’s just a very joyous time right now."
The LAPD spoke with People about the incident.