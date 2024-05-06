OK Magazine
Nicolas Cage's Son Weston Under Police Investigation After Alleged Physical Altercation With Mom Christina Fulton: Report

nicolas cage son weston police investigation physical altercation mom
Source: MEGA
By:

May 6 2024, Published 11:34 a.m. ET

Nicolas Cage's son Weston might be in some legal trouble after a dispute with his mother, Christina Fulton, allegedly turned physical.

The 33-year-old has reportedly been named by police as a suspect in a battery investigation involving his mom after the famous offspring was accused of attacking Christina on Sunday, April 28, while visiting her Los Angeles home, law enforcement insiders spilled to a news publication.

nicolas cage son weston police investigation physical altercation mom
Source: MEGA

Nicolas Cage's son Weston is reportedly the subject of a felony battery investigation.

An apparent verbal disagreement between Christina and Weston is said to have escalated into a physical fight, causing an ambulance to arrive at the mom-of-one's California residence.

While no one was transported to the hospital, law enforcement sources informed the news outlet the alleged altercation is now being investigated as a possible felony battery, however, no arrests have been made at this time. Weston was notably gone before cops arrived at the scene.

nicolas cage son weston police investigation physical altercation mom
Source: MEGA

Weston Cage allegedly got physical during an argument with his mom, Christina Fulton.

An insider close to Christina told the news publication Nicolas' ex "refutes the notion there was an argument" and asked for privacy while she deals with the tough ordeal. The confidante claimed Christina was doing nothing more than helping her son with an emotional situation when the alleged incident went down.

News broke about the investigation after photos of Christina at a parking meter on Sunday, May 5, showcased shocking bruises on her left eye and forehead, as well as slight yellow discoloration on her forehead and cheek, according to photos obtained by the news outlet.

nicolas cage son weston police investigation physical altercation mom
Source: MEGA

Christina Fulton was spotted with bruises all over her face.

Weston and his mother have always had quite a rocky relationship due to the former's struggles with his mental health.

In 2011, Weston was admitted into a Los Angeles hospital and placed under a psychiatric hold. At the time, Christina requested her son stay receiving treatment for an additional two weeks, however, Weston responded in a statement declaring he no longer wanted his mother involved in decisions related to his care.

nicolas cage son weston police investigation physical altercation mom
Source: MEGA

Weston Cage and his mom, Christina Fulton, have had a rocky relationship for years.

"I am an adult. I don't want to have anything to do with my mother. Any problems that I have ever had is because of the relationship that I had with my mother," Weston snubbed more than a decade ago in a response released by his dad's lawyer.

In 2020, Weston went as far as filing a restraining order against Christina — except the case was dismissed one month later after he failed to show up for court.

Source: OK!

TMZ obtained photos of Christina at a parking meter, spoke to a source close to the mom-of-one and reported details regarding the alleged battery investigation involving Weston.

