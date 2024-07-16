Nicolas Cage Abstains From 'Intimacy' and Alcohol to Prepare for Roles: 'Put Yourself in the Middle of Sin City and Say No'

"It's interesting living in Las Vegas. I’ve been here for 14 years, off and on for 17," the movie star, 60, spilled. "You think about monks like Thomas Merton who’s in a Trappist monastery and he’s meditating all day, every day, and of course he’s writing brilliantly. But to me, if you really want to spiritually ascend, put yourself in the middle of Sin City and say no."

"Say no to that whiskey on the rocks, say no to that strip club, say no to that casino," the dad-of-three continued. "Just be completely dry with everything. I mean everything: intimacy, everything. See what that’s like."