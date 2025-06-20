or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Nicolas Cage
OK LogoNEWS

Nicolas Cage Approves of Son Weston's Wife Jenifer: 'A Quality Girl With a Good Head on Her Shoulders'

Composite Photo of Weston Cage and Nicholas Cage
Source: Mega

Nicolas Cage supports his son Weston Cage Coppola’s fourth marriage to Jenifer Alexa Canter, a source said.

By:

June 20 2025, Published 5:00 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Article continues below advertisement

Nicolas Cage has given his seal of approval to son Weston Cage Coppola!

"Nic feels like he's finally getting marriage right. He sees nothing wrong with continuing to try until it clicks, and that's what Weston is doing," the insider told a news outlet. "He's absolutely obsessed with Jenifer and convinced she's the best thing to ever happen to him."

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Nicholas Cage
Source: Mega

Nicholas Cage fully endorses his son Weston and Jenifer Canter's marriage.

Article continues below advertisement

The 61-year-old Da Vinci Code star celebrated as Weston, 34, tied the knot with his fourth wife, Jenifer Alexa Canter, in April. The couple, who made their relationship public in late 2024, exchanged vows in a romantic ceremony at The London West Hollywood in Beverly Hills, Los Angeles.

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Nicholas Cage and Riko Shibata
Source: Mega

Nicolas Cage, who has been married five times, encouraged Weston Cage Coppola to keep pursuing love.

Article continues below advertisement

Weston, the son of Nicolas and ex-partner Christina Fulton, has two children from previous marriages: sons Lucian, 10, and Sorin, 8, from his marriage to Danielle Cage that lasted from 2013 to 2016, and a set of 4-year-old twin daughters, Venice and Cyress, from his stint with Hila Cage Coppola that ended in 2024.

The insider added that Jenifer — who has already embraced the Cage family name — "has a good influence" on Weston as "he's stayed sober since they got together."

"Which is a relief for everyone in his life. A lot of people are side-eyeing Weston and saying this has all happened way too quickly because he hasn't even been with Jenifer a year," the source explained. "But Nic isn't one of the naysayers."

MORE ON:
Nicolas Cage

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

With a marital history of his own — five marriages — Nicolas has seen his fair share of love. According to the source, the Lord of War actor assures Weston that "marriage is the right call," sharing his belief that Jenifer is "a quality girl with a good head on her shoulders."

"Nic believes being committed to the right woman can make all the difference. He's urging Weston to make marriage a priority," the insider concluded. "Nic thinks it's great Weston and Jenifer are working on a film project together; he's willing to support that in any way needed, backing this marriage 100 percent."

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Nicholas Cage
Source: Mega

Nicholas Cage supported Weston Cage Coppola through legal turmoil.

Article continues below advertisement

Recently, Nicolas has also stood strong for Weston amid serious allegations. Following claims from his mother, Christina, regarding a violent incident during a reported mental health crisis on April 28, 2024, Nicolas has remained a pillar of support. The incident reportedly unfolded after friends alerted Christina, 57, of Weston's manic episode, resulting in a heated confrontation.

"When I arrived to offer support and console him, he was already in the midst of a manic rage. Within minutes, I was brutally assaulted and sustained serious injuries," she stated in a lawsuit filed against both Weston and Nicolas, whom she accused of enabling their son's behavior. Weston has pleaded not guilty.

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Nicholas Cage And Weston Cage
Source: Mega

Weston Cage Coppola was ordered to complete a two-year mental health diversion program.

On April 2, a judge ordered him to complete a two-year mental health diversion program to resolve two felony assault charges, which could be dismissed in April 2027 if he complies with all requirements.

Despite the turmoil, Nicolas’ support for his son remained unwavering. "The damage he did to his mother is absolutely horrible; no one is denying that. But Nic isn't going to turn his back on Weston over it," the source explained. "In his view, his son was sick with a mental illness. He knows his boy and says he would never have done this otherwise."

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.