Nicolas Cage Approves of Son Weston's Wife Jenifer: 'A Quality Girl With a Good Head on Her Shoulders'
Nicolas Cage has given his seal of approval to son Weston Cage Coppola!
"Nic feels like he's finally getting marriage right. He sees nothing wrong with continuing to try until it clicks, and that's what Weston is doing," the insider told a news outlet. "He's absolutely obsessed with Jenifer and convinced she's the best thing to ever happen to him."
The 61-year-old Da Vinci Code star celebrated as Weston, 34, tied the knot with his fourth wife, Jenifer Alexa Canter, in April. The couple, who made their relationship public in late 2024, exchanged vows in a romantic ceremony at The London West Hollywood in Beverly Hills, Los Angeles.
Weston, the son of Nicolas and ex-partner Christina Fulton, has two children from previous marriages: sons Lucian, 10, and Sorin, 8, from his marriage to Danielle Cage that lasted from 2013 to 2016, and a set of 4-year-old twin daughters, Venice and Cyress, from his stint with Hila Cage Coppola that ended in 2024.
The insider added that Jenifer — who has already embraced the Cage family name — "has a good influence" on Weston as "he's stayed sober since they got together."
"Which is a relief for everyone in his life. A lot of people are side-eyeing Weston and saying this has all happened way too quickly because he hasn't even been with Jenifer a year," the source explained. "But Nic isn't one of the naysayers."
- Nicolas Cage's Son Weston Coppola Makes Rare Outing With Mystery Blonde Woman
- Nicolas Cage Dismissed From Ex Christina Fulton's Lawsuit Alleging He Enabled Their Son's 'Brutal Assault' Against Her
- Christian Bale Looks Unrecognizable on Set of 'Madden' Film as He Portrays Raiders Owner Al Davis: Photos
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
With a marital history of his own — five marriages — Nicolas has seen his fair share of love. According to the source, the Lord of War actor assures Weston that "marriage is the right call," sharing his belief that Jenifer is "a quality girl with a good head on her shoulders."
"Nic believes being committed to the right woman can make all the difference. He's urging Weston to make marriage a priority," the insider concluded. "Nic thinks it's great Weston and Jenifer are working on a film project together; he's willing to support that in any way needed, backing this marriage 100 percent."
Recently, Nicolas has also stood strong for Weston amid serious allegations. Following claims from his mother, Christina, regarding a violent incident during a reported mental health crisis on April 28, 2024, Nicolas has remained a pillar of support. The incident reportedly unfolded after friends alerted Christina, 57, of Weston's manic episode, resulting in a heated confrontation.
"When I arrived to offer support and console him, he was already in the midst of a manic rage. Within minutes, I was brutally assaulted and sustained serious injuries," she stated in a lawsuit filed against both Weston and Nicolas, whom she accused of enabling their son's behavior. Weston has pleaded not guilty.
On April 2, a judge ordered him to complete a two-year mental health diversion program to resolve two felony assault charges, which could be dismissed in April 2027 if he complies with all requirements.
Despite the turmoil, Nicolas’ support for his son remained unwavering. "The damage he did to his mother is absolutely horrible; no one is denying that. But Nic isn't going to turn his back on Weston over it," the source explained. "In his view, his son was sick with a mental illness. He knows his boy and says he would never have done this otherwise."