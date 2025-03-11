Nicolas Cage Dismissed From Ex Christina Fulton's Lawsuit Alleging He Enabled Their Son's 'Brutal Assault' Against Her
Nicolas Cage will no longer be involved in the legal drama between ex Christina Fulton and their son, Weston Coppola Cage.
On Monday, March 10, Christina filed to dismiss her former lover from her lawsuit, in which she originally claimed the actor ignoring their son's alleged mental health problems led to Weston attacking her.
As OK! reported, Christina, 57, filed the suit last month after an argument with Weston allegedly turned physical in April 2024.
That July, the 34-year-old was arrested and charged with assault with a deadly weapon, with Christina claiming she was "brutally assaulted" by her son, who desperately needed help.
The actress alleged in the filing that Weston's father, 61, has only enabled their son's dangerous behavior.
"Weston has a long history of mental and psychological disorder and a history of committing violent assault and battery and harming numerous individuals," she claimed. "Nicolas has been aware of Weston's history and nevertheless failed to take action to prevent Weston from committing acts of violence and harming others."
Christina noted the National Treasure lead has bailed their son out of jail more than once and also drinks alcohol with him despite Weston's alleged "substance abuse."
"Nicolas knew or should have known that Weston posed a serious and imminent danger to others, including Plaintiff, based on his documented history of violent assaults, substance abuse, and mental instability," the lawsuit stated, adding the actor "aided" in their troubled son's "reckless" lifestyle.
While talking to TMZ, Christina explained she filed the lawsuit to hold "everyone responsible."
"I want to tell you ladies and gentlemen that I have been heartbroken as a mother for a very long time. I’ve done this alone. I’ve been left alone, if not blocked," she insisted. "And I hold a lot of people responsible, especially the LAPD, who left me on the ground bleeding. I called you for help."
The model felt Nicolas could have done "a h--- of a lot more" to help the situation and Weston.
The dad-of-three's attorney hit back at Christina's claims, calling them "absurd and frivolous. Weston Coppola is a 34-year-old man. Mr. Cage does not control Weston's behavior in any manner and is not responsible for Weston's alleged assault of his mother."
Oleg Nekritin, an attorney at the Law Offices of Robert J. DeGroot, exclusively spilled to OK! that Christina's prior decision to include her ex may have been "a way for Ms. Fulton to shame Mr. Cage into showing ‘tough love’ for their child."
People reported on Christina dismissing Nicolas from the lawsuit.