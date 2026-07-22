Nicole Brown Simpson’s Ex Claims Kris Jenner 'Alluded' to Model's 'Tumultuous' Relationship With O.J. Simpson Before Her Brutal 1994 Murder

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Nicole Brown Simpson Was Stabbed to Death in 1994

Source: MEGA O.J. Simpson was acquitted of Nicole Brown Simpson's murder in 1995.

“Kris alluded to the fact that O.J. and Nicole had a very tumultuous relationship,” Joseph, 65, told In Touch in a new interview. The women became fast friends after meeting in the '70s. “That always stuck with me. Once Nicole and I fell in love, I often wondered if my presence wasn’t amplifying the tumult between them, especially as their divorce proceedings became more and more contentious," he continued.

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Nicole Brown Simpson and O.J. Simpson Were Married for 7 Years

Source: MEGA O.J. Simpson died in April 2024.

Nicole and the football player's rocky marriage lasted from 1985 until 1992, and they shared two children together. O.J. died in April 2024 due to cancer at the age of 76. Jospeh also noted he became good pals with the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 70, and her inner circle.

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Joseph Perrulli Met Nicole Brown Simpson in 1989

Source: MEGA Nicole Brown Simpson and O.J. Simpson were married from 1985 until 1992.

“I loved Kris, as well as her children. We were close back then,” Joseph dished. “In fact, it was Kris who reintroduced me to Nicole in 1992, sensing we would be a good match. Had it not been for O.J.’s menacing presence, Kris’s matchmaking instincts were spot on.” Joseph met Nicole for the first time in 1989. He opened up about feeling "enchanted" by her last month following the publication of his memoir, The Forgotten Briefcase. The book revisited his relationship with Nicole and the tragedy that unfolded when she was murdered. “I sensed a certain sadness about her — that she was harboring something dark,” he recalled to People. "Anybody like that who’s been in a bird cage for so many years, all of a sudden their wings are spreading — and she was captivating."

Source: MEGA Kris Jenner and Nicole Brown Simpson were friends for decades before her 1994 murder.