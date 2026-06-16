Nicole Brown Simpson's Ex-Lover Makes Eerie Confession About Their Romance Decades After Her Brutal Murder: 'Her Only Problem Was O.J.'

Article continues below advertisement

Nicole Brown Simpson's ex revealed the "unhinged" behavior that led to the end of their relationship was all due to her former husband O.J. Simpson. Joseph Perrulli explained his new book, The Forgotten Briefcase, dives into their relationship, Nicole's death and the past 33 years that Joseph "purposefully tried to forget." “I rediscovered who this woman was,” the 65-year-old entrepreneur said in a new interview. “She was far different than what had been portrayed — more spiritual and more down-to-earth — and I felt it was incumbent upon me to tell her story."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Nicole Brown Simpson and O.J. Simpson split in 1992.

Article continues below advertisement

Joseph explained that Kris Jenner introduced him to Nicole, and the pair fell in love shortly after she and O.J. divorced in 1992. Kris' then-husband, Caitlyn Jenner, warned Joseph about O.J. just before a dinner date with both couples. "She’s a wonderful girl, great mother," Caitlyn said. "She’s not caught up in all the Beverly Hills stuff. Her only problem is O.J." As their new relationship blossomed, things began to get strange when it came to O.J., the author told People, as Joseph claimed neighbors reported seeing O.J. hiding in the bushes outside of Nicole's house. "He said he just happened to be driving by and wanted to make sure everything was okay,” Joseph recalled. “He also said he really didn’t have a problem with me. He felt I was a gentleman.”

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Kris Jenner introduced Joseph Perrulli and Nicole Brown Simpson.

At one dinner date between Joseph and Nicole, she confessed O.J. had beaten her "really badly" during their 17-year relationship. "She was shaking. It happened so quickly, is how she said it. She blacked out. When she came to, she felt she couldn’t talk about it because it would hurt the children," Joseph revealed. "She thought she was going to die." "She said, ‘I just prayed something like that would never happen again. But it did,’" he added. "Through tears, she said, ‘I’d rather die than go back to that man.’"

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Nicole Brown Simpson confessed O.J. Simpson used to beat her.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Throughout the several months that Joseph and Nicole were together, he recalled feeling like O.J. was always "lurking." During a trip to Laguna Beach, Calif., with Nicole's family, one family member calmly told Joseph that O.J. was in town and headed toward their barbecue. "I didn’t think I could live my life like this, feeling like this man’s lurking everywhere I go," Joseph said. "As hard as it was, I left the next day and decided to end the relationship."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA O.J. Simpson reportedly showed up to a family barbecue.

The same night, Joseph had a dream he and Nicole died in a car accident together after driving off a cliff. "When I woke up, I collected all the things we’d shared — the books, my journals, the letters — and I put it in my briefcase, and I hid it," he shared. He didn't open it again until 2024, inspiring his memoir. Joseph saw Nicole, and O.J., a few more times before she died in June 1994. During the Jenners' annual Christmas party in 1993, Joseph ran into O.J. at the bar. Panicked, he calmly greeted O.J., whom he described as "unhinged" and "sweating." "You look well," Joseph told him. "He placed his champagne flute down and stared at me, and said, ‘It’s only an illusion,'" he added. "He turned around and stormed out.”

'It Could Have Been Me'

Source: MEGA O.J. Simpson pleased not guilty in Nicole Brown Simpson's death.