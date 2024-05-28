Nicole Brown Simpson's Sisters Claim She 'Lived in H---' During Marriage to O.J.: 'He Inflicted So Much Pain'

"I never knew he inflicted so much pain onto her," Nicole's eldest sister alleged of her romance with O.J., which lasted from 1977 when they began dating until they divorced in 1992.

"The hitting, the kicking, the punching, the throwing up against walls. 'You're stupid, you're ugly, you're worthless. Nobody's going to want you.' My sister lived in h---," the youngest explained of what the former waitress, who was brutally murdered at age 35 in 1995, allegedly experienced.