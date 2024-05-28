OK Magazine
Nicole Brown Simpson's Sisters Claim She 'Lived in H---' During Marriage to O.J.: 'He Inflicted So Much Pain'

nicole brown sister slams kim kardashian oj simpson jokes saturday night live
Source: MEGA
By:

May 28 2024, Published 2:38 p.m. ET

Nicole Brown Simpson's sisters are getting candid about her tumultuous marriage to O.J. Simpson.

The slain mother-of-two's siblings, Tanya, 54, Dominique, 59, and Denise Brown, 66, claimed their family member greatly suffered during her relationship with the NFL star, who passed away in April.

Source: ABC NEWS

"I never knew he inflicted so much pain onto her," Nicole's eldest sister alleged of her romance with O.J., which lasted from 1977 when they began dating until they divorced in 1992.

"The hitting, the kicking, the punching, the throwing up against walls. 'You're stupid, you're ugly, you're worthless. Nobody's going to want you.' My sister lived in h---," the youngest explained of what the former waitress, who was brutally murdered at age 35 in 1995, allegedly experienced.

Source: MEGA

O.J. Simpson passed away in April.

When asked about the former athlete losing his battle with cancer at age 76, Tanya said the news was "the end of a chapter" for their family.

"At first I was happy, and I was like, relief. And then I was sad for the kids," Denise said of Nicole's children Sydney, 38, and Justin, 35, whom she shared with O.J.

Source: ABC NEWS

Nicole Brown Simpson was murdered in 1995.

On June 12, 1995, Nicole and her friend Ron Goldman, 25, were discovered stabbed to death at her Brentwood, Calif., home. Although O.J. was infamously acquitted of the crimes in October 1995, he was later found liable for the deaths in 1997 in a wrongful-death lawsuit brought by the Brown and Goldman families.

The loss of their beloved sibling was unfathomable and shocking for the sisters.

"The moment my mom got the phone call, I heard this screaming from my parents’ bedroom,” Denise recalled. "It was gut-wrenching. I grabbed the phone, and the detective said, ‘Your sister’s been killed.’ I said, ‘Oh my God, he did it, he finally did it.’ I knew in my heart [it was O.J.].”

Source: mega

O.J, Simpson and Nicole Brown Simpson divorced in 1992.

Despite the untimely end of Nicole's life, her loved ones like to remember how she lived rather than the tragic way she died.

"What no one knows she experienced before her death is freedom," Dominique recalled of the aspiring model. "There was this levity about her. She was glowing."

"I’m so glad that she had a good time the last two years of her life. I can’t bring her back, so why not try to look at it like that?” Tanya revealed.

As far as if the sisters still feel O.J. was responsible, Dominique noted, "Because of the children, I’m not going to answer."

People conducted the interviews with the Brown sisters.

