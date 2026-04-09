TRUE CRIME NEWS O.J. Simpson's Haunting Words: Late Star Made Chilling Comment Before His Ex-Wife Was Found Stabbed to Death, Claims Arsenio Hall Source: MEGE; @PowerfulJRE/youtube Late-night legend Arsenio Hall recalled chilling words the late O.J. Simpson said to him before his ex-wife Nicole was found stabbed to death. Lesley Abravanel April 9 2026, Published 12:27 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

Article continues below advertisement

Arsenio Hall revealed a chilling interaction he had with O.J. Simpson shortly before the 1994 murders of his ex-wife, Nicole Brown Simpson, and her friend Ron Goldman. In an interview on "The Joe Rogan Experience," the former late-night host, who is actively promoting his new memoir, Arsenio, where he reflects on his career, late-night success and life, recalled the haunting words he heard on a night he encountered O.J. at a club, where he was drinking heavily with members of the group New Edition. “I ran into him in a club one night . . . hanging out with a couple members of New Edition. And we’re in this club, and he comes over, and he gets drunk with us, and after, we’re pretty tanked,” Arsenio, whose groundbreaking late-night show, The Arsenio Hall Show, ran from January 3, 1989, to May 27, 1994, told host Joe Rogan.

Article continues below advertisement

Hall: "That’s why I say when you deal with Democrat/Republican, you have to attach a year because it’s evolved and changed many times."



Joe: "People are being manipulated by these two teams and you have to pick a team... I'm politically homeless."pic.twitter.com/6KsgEw6USA — Joe Rogan Podcast News (@joeroganhq) April 9, 2026 Source: @joeroganhq/X

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA O.J. Simpson's ex-wife was murdered in 1994.

O.J. allegedly spoke about his relationship with Nicole, telling Arsenio, "I still love her. I’ve tried to give her up, and I can't.” The 2012 Celebrity Apprentice winner noted that while O.J. was alone at the club, Nicole and her friend Faye Resnick later arrived. Arsenio realized that O.J. had specifically been "going to places finding her," suggesting he was tracking her movements. “Nicole and this gorgeous girl named Faye Resnick, I’ll never forget her name — she was beautiful — and these two women come over, and I realize, ‘Oh, so because O.J. is alone, I realize he was going to places finding her.'"

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @PowerfulJRE/youtube O.J. Simpson made comments about Nicole before her death, claims the host.

Arsenio noted the timing of O.J.'s comments. “We sit there and talk, but he said something that night that blew me away,” he revealed. “We talked about her, and he said, ‘I still love her. I’ve tried to give her up, and I can’t,'" the host said. “Not too much later, she was dead," he chillingly added.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @PowerfulJRE/youtube Arsenio Hall didn't have his show when the white Bronco chase happened.

Arsenio also shared that when he later saw the infamous white Bronco chase on television, he deeply regretted no longer having his late-night show, feeling a strong urge to "talk to the nation" about the surreal event. “I remember watching a basketball game and seeing the freeway chase with the Bronco, and I was like, ‘I want a monologue tomorrow.’ You know, I couldn’t believe I didn’t have a show that night,” he recalled. “That’s the only time I’ve ever really missed it because most of the time you just go to the store. I wanted to talk to the nation that night," he said.

Source: MEGA O.J. Simpson died in 2024.