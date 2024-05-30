'Leave Them Alone': Nicole Brown Simpson's Sisters Reveal Murdered Sibling and Ex O.J.'s Kids 'Live Normal Lives' Away From Spotlight
Nicole Brown Simpson's sisters gave a rare update on their niece and nephew's lives nearly 30 years after their mom was brutally murdered in June 1994.
On Wednesday, May 29, Dominique, Denise and Tanya Brown gave a brief glimpse inside the lives of Nicole and her infamous ex-husband O.J. Simpson's two kids, Sydney, 38, and Justin, 35, following the recent death of their father — who was acquitted of the mom-of-two’s murder in October 1995.
"They have their own families," Dominque, 59, revealed of Nicole and O.J.’s offspring. "They live normal lives. They want to be left alone, and they have children of their own."
Denise, 66, also asked the public to "please leave them alone," noting: "They just want to live normal lives and happy lives."
"They don’t have both parents," she continued in reference to Nicole’s tragic death decades ago and O.J. recently succumbing to his cancer battle. "It’s hard for them. It’s sad."
"I don’t know if it’s hard," Denise clarified. "But it’s sad for them. And I think their privacy is important to them."
Tanya, admitted she's "not really in touch" with Sydney and Justin, however, the 54-year-old said she has "mixed feelings" about her niece and nephew watching LIfetime's The Life and Murder of Nicole Brown Simpson, which airs in two parts on Saturday, June 1, and Sunday, June 2.
"It's so good, so many great stories about Mom," Tanya noted of her late sister. "But then they’re going to hear what a horrible dad he was, what a horrible husband, a horrible human being."
"I don’t know if they have a good perception of him or a poor one," she confessed. "But I think it would kind of hurt me if they had such a great relationship with [their] dad and then all of a sudden they see this and see a totally different person."
Regardless, Tanya said Lifetime created a reel of positive moments for Sydney and Justin to watch if they wanted to.
Nicole's two adult children lived in Florida as of 2016, though they have chosen to maintain private lives away from the public eye after their mom's highly publicized death.
When O.J. died back in April at age 76, TMZ reported the former football star's children had came to visit him at his deathbed, along with his other two kids Jason, 54, and Arnelle, 55, however, they had to sign NDAs before doing so.
O.J. shared Jason and Arnelle with his first ex-wife, Marguerite Whitley. The exes also were parents to their daughter Aeren, who tragically died one month before her second birthday after drowning in the family's swimming pool.
O.J. passed after a battle with prostate cancer. His death resurfaced the public's extreme interest in the unsolved murder of Nicole and her friend Ronald Goldman — who were both repeatedly stabbed to death in the front courtyard of her home in Brentwood, Calif.
While O.J. was not found guilty by the jury in his criminal case regarding the killings, he was later declared liable for the murders in a civil trial.