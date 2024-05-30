'Leave Them Alone': Nicole Brown Simpson's Sisters Reveal Murdered Sibling and Ex O.J.'s Kids 'Live Normal Lives' Away From Spotlight

Nicole Brown Simpson's sisters gave a rare update on their niece and nephew's lives nearly 30 years after their mom was brutally murdered in June 1994.

On Wednesday, May 29, Dominique, Denise and Tanya Brown gave a brief glimpse inside the lives of Nicole and her infamous ex-husband O.J. Simpson's two kids, Sydney, 38, and Justin, 35, following the recent death of their father — who was acquitted of the mom-of-two’s murder in October 1995.