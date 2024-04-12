O.J. Simpson's 4 Children Signed NDAs Before He Died From Short Cancer Battle: Report
O.J. Simpson was surrounded by all four of his children in his final days.
Before the former athlete lost his short battle with prostate cancer at age 76 on Wednesday, April 10, his kids Arnelle, 55, Jason, 53, Sydney, 38, and Justin, 35, were able to have private time with him before saying their goodbyes.
According to insiders, the 30 to 50 friends, family and even medical personnel who were treating O.J. signed NDAs and had their phones taken away to ensure that everything about the football star's last days was kept under wraps.
The late television personality welcomed his two oldest children with former wife Marguerite Whitley, whom he was married to from 1967 to 1979. The ex-pair also had a 2-year-old daughter, Aaren, who passed away in 1979.
O.J. later went on to wed Nicole Brown Simpson in 1985. The two welcomed the patriarch's two youngest children before the former waitress was murdered in 1994 alongside her friend Ron Goldman. The Buffalo Bills player stood trial and was later acquitted of the killings the following year.
As OK! previously reported, O.J.'s loved ones released a statement announcing his passing on Thursday, April 11. "On April 10th, our father, Orenthal James Simpson, succumbed to his battle with cancer. He was surrounded by his children and grandchildren. During this time of transition, his family asks that you please respect their wishes for privacy and grace. -The Simpson Family," the message shared to X read.
Before being officially diagnosed with cancer in early 2024, the running back reportedly underwent surgery in the year before where he had a stent placed in his heart. Despite being in a good spot, he continued to be fearful of death.
"O.J.’s got it in his head that he’s going to die from a massive heart attack," a source claimed in July 2023. "It’s driving him crazy and adding even more stress to his troubled life. He believes he is dying in plain sight and the end is near."
O.J.'s former manager former manager Norm Pardo confirmed the ex-NFL star's dwindling health late last year. "The doctors want him to rest at home because there isn’t much they can do for him," he explained. "Now he can’t even finish a round of golf – I don’t even think he golfs anymore because he can't even finish half a round of golf two months ago when I was talking to him."
TMZ spoke with sources close to the Simpson family.