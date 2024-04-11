OK Magazine
The View's Alyssa Farah Griffin 'Hopes' O.J. Simpson's Death 'Gives Some Peace' to Nicole Brown Simpson's and Ron Goldman's Families

Source: mega
By:

Apr. 11 2024, Published 3:03 p.m. ET

The ladies of The View discussed O.J. Simpson's death on the Thursday, April 11, episode mere hours after the news was confirmed.

The public has mixed feelings over the passing since the athlete was infamously acquitted for the deaths of ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson and her pal Ron Goldman in a controversial 1994 trial.

Source: mega

O.J. Simpson died on April 10.

Alyssa Farah Griffin expressed of the situation, "To me, when someone like this passes, really my only thought is I hope that it gives some peace to the family of the victims."

Co-host Sunny Hostin chimed in, "For me, the tragedy was the injustice — in my opinion. The criminal trial [and] the fact that he was not found guilty, but he was found liable later, civilly."

Source: abc

Alyssa Farah Griffin hopes his death brings 'peace.'

"They did win the civil suit after the fact because I agree, I think it was a miscarriage of justice, but that doesn't make up for it, so I hope it helps them to find some peace," Griffin added.

Hostin revealed she ended up becoming friends with Goldman's sister, Kim Goldman.

Source: abc

Sunny Hostin revealed Simpson's trial was 'one of the reasons' she became a prosecutor.

"Who doesn't remember the trial of the century? I mean, it was an 11-month trial. I remember it and I also remember feeling a great sense of injustice happened," the lawyer continued.

"It's one of the reasons I became a prosecutor, because I remember watching Chris Darden and I remember watching Marcia Clark, I remember watching the late, great Johnnie Cochran and just the masterful job that I thought everyone did, and I ended up becoming close to Kim Goldman," she explained. "Her brother Ron was killed, along with Nicole Simpson, and I remember how palpable — even to this day — that loss is for them."

Source: mega

The athlete had prostate cancer.

The NFL alum's death was announced on social media one day after he passed.

"On April 10th, our father, Orenthal James Simpson, succumbed to his battle with cancer. He was surrounded by his children and grandchildren," a message posted to his X account read. "During this time of transition, his family asks that you please respect their wishes for privacy and grace." The note was signed by the Simpson family.

O.J. was diagnosed with prostate cancer in 2023 and was seen using a cane to walk earlier this year.

This past February, he denied reports he was in hospice. "Hey, X world! Hospice? Hos-pice?! You talkin' about hospice? No, I'm not in any hospice," he stated in a social media video. "I don't know who put that out there."

The disgraced star went on to say he was getting ready to watch the Super Bowl with friends.

