Nicole Kidman Celebrates First Christmas Post-Divorce in Australia With Her Daughters
Dec. 26 2025, Published 1:35 p.m. ET
Nicole Kidman embraced her first Christmas since her split from Keith Urban in her native Australia, surrounded by her two daughters.
The actress flew Down Under to celebrate the holidays, reinforcing her desire to create a comforting environment following a tumultuous autumn.
“Nicole and the girls are in Australia for Christmas,” a source told People on Thursday, December 25.
The Oscar winner, 58, is reportedly “very excited” to be back home with her daughters Sunday Rose, 17, and Faith Margaret, 14. This festive reunion marks a poignant moment for Kidman since she filed for divorce, citing “irreconcilable differences” after nearly 20 years of marriage.
“This is all she wanted after a tumultuous fall,” the insider said. “She just wanted to celebrate Christmas at home.”
Kidman was spotted earlier this week attending a holiday party, showcasing her naturally curly hair. The delightful atmosphere showcases her desire for a peaceful holiday season after navigating the complexities of her separation.
Kidman and Urban, also 58, announced their separation in September after living apart since early summer. “Sometimes relationships just run their course,” a source shared with an outlet at the time, emphasizing that Kidman “did not want the separation and was trying to save things.”
Court documents indicate the couple has established a parenting plan that encourages mutual respect, specifying that they refrain from speaking negatively about each other or their families. Kidman is designated as the primary residential parent, spending 306 days with the girls each year, while Urban will have them for 59 days annually.
In June, the Big Little Lies star made headlines when Urban abruptly ended a Zoom interview upon being asked about her filming love scenes with Zac Efron in their upcoming Netflix movie, A Family Affair.
Urban has since been rumored to be romantically linked to his guitarist, Maggie Baugh, which has added another layer to the unfolding narrative of their high-profile split.
Kidman, who was previously married to Tom Cruise from 1990 to 2001, shares two children with the Top Gun star: Bella, 32, and Connor, 30.
Now, as she embraces a new chapter in life, it appears the actress seeks solace and connection during this holiday season with her daughters by her side.