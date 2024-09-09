Nicole Kidman 'Checked' With Liev Schreiber's Ex and Her Pal Naomi Watts Before Accepting Role as His Wife in 'The Perfect Couple'
Nicole Kidman is a girl's girl through and through!
Since the actress has been friends with Naomi Watts for over two decades, the Oscar winner made sure her pal — who was in an 11-year romance with Liev Schreiber — would be OK with the idea of the Australia native playing Schreiber's wife in The Perfect Couple.
The sweet confession came about during a recent interview, in which a reporter asked the costars, "So when you found out you are each other's Mr. and Mrs., what was your first reaction?"
"I had to beg him to marry me," the Big Little Lies alum, 57, quipped.
"I heard a story that you asked Naomi first if it was OK," the dad-of-three, 56, spilled, to which Kidman replied, "Of course."
"Isn't that amazing?" Schreiber asked. "That's how close they are."
Not long after their interview, Watts, 55, was questioned about the situation at the Toronto International Film Festival, to which she shared, "We always check in, we're besties. That was very kind of her to do that."
The British actress admitted she hasn't seen the Netflix limited series yet, but she does plan to sit down and watch one day.
"I'm desperate to because everyone is raving about it. It just launched, what, two days ago. I'm very much looking forward to it," she insisted. "I have seen the trailer. It looks fantastic."
Fans admired Kidman's sweet gesture, with one person commenting on social media, "Loved the part that she asked Naomi if it was okay. Girls respect! ❤️."
"A true girl's girl 👏," noted another individual. "What a class act."
Schreiber and the Twin Peaks alum were together from 2005 to 2016 and share two children, though they never became engaged.
"We’re very much together. We just don’t have that certificate, and that’s okay with both of us," Watts explained in an old interview of their untraditional choice. "Maybe one day, we’ll just wake up and go, ‘Hey, let’s do this.’ And maybe not."
In 2018, the Ray Donovan lead said of the split, "It’s always hard, you know? You build a life with someone, and things change. And I think the way that we’ve looked at it is that we’ll always be partners with these kids."
In 2017, Watts began dating Billy Crudup, 56, after meeting on the set of their Netflix thriller series Gypsy. In 2023, they tied the knot.
Schreiber started dating Taylor Neisen in 2017, with the pair going on to marry in 2023. In August that same year, the former pageant queen gave birth to their daughter.