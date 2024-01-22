Nicole Kidman Shows Off Killer Physique After Revealing She Avoids Worrying What People Think of Her Fashion Choices: Photos

"I have to be made to think of consequences half the time. Part of my brain just doesn't think like that," she continued. "I just try to keep in that place because otherwise I think you get scared or worried about what people think. In terms of people's reactions, I say don't tell me. I don't really want to know. It'll stop me from doing what I want to do."

The Moulin Rouge actress has never allowed anyone to stop her from doing what she wanted. As OK! previously reported, Kidman recently revealed she was once told she would never make it in Hollywood because she was too tall.