Nicole Kidman Shows Off Killer Physique After Revealing She Avoids Worrying What People Think of Her Fashion Choices: Photos
Nicole Kidman looked drop-dead gorgeous at the Expats premiere.
The A-lister, 56, turned heads while stepping out in a backless dress that perfectly showed off her toned figure at the launch of the Amazon Prime series in New York City on Sunday, January 21.
Despite the frigid East Coast weather, Kidman, who wore her hair down, strutted down the red carpet in the revealing black gown, which she paired with a simple pair of long diamond earrings.
The stunning look comes as the Big Little Lies actress opened up about not allowing public opinion to dictate the outfits she wears. "I make the most random, crazy choices. I call it 'teenage choices' because I don't ever think of the consequences," Kidman explained during a recent appearance on the "Something To Talk About" podcast.
"I have to be made to think of consequences half the time. Part of my brain just doesn't think like that," she continued. "I just try to keep in that place because otherwise I think you get scared or worried about what people think. In terms of people's reactions, I say don't tell me. I don't really want to know. It'll stop me from doing what I want to do."
The Moulin Rouge actress has never allowed anyone to stop her from doing what she wanted. As OK! previously reported, Kidman recently revealed she was once told she would never make it in Hollywood because she was too tall.
"I say I’m 5-foot-10 1/2, but I’m really 5-foot-11," The Hours star explained in a recent interview. "I was teased and called 'stalky.' People would say, 'How’s the air up there?'"
"Now, I get, 'You’re so much taller than I thought,' or men grappling with how high my heels should be," Kidman noted. "Whenever I go on the red carpet, I get sent shoes that are always so high. I’m like, 'Do they have a kitten heel? I’m going to be the tallest person — a giraffe!'"
Although Kidman has now been able to joke about her height, it didn't mean the comments didn't get to her. Luckily, the Bombshell star has managed to not allow other people to keep her down. "I tell my daughters ... none of it matters," she explained. "What matters is how you allow other people to either say ‘yes’ or ‘no’ to you, and whether you accept that. Inner resilience as a human being, that’s the superpower, really."