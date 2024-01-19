Nicole Kidman Believes Husband Keith Urban 'Essentially Saved Her From a Life of Loneliness'
Nicole Kidman is grateful for second chances.
According to an insider, the actress felt so "broken" after her divorce from Tom Cruise that she thought she would be alone for the rest of her life. However, her mindset suddenly shifted after meeting Keith Urban, whom she wed in 2006.
"Nicole believes Keith essentially saved her from a life of loneliness," the source told a magazine.
"By the time she got out of that relationship, she was miserable," the insider noted of her split from the Top Gun star. "Keith gave her a reason to believe in love again."
After the Oscar winner and Urban, both 56, wed, they welcomed two daughters together, and Kidman also shares two adopted children with Cruise, 61.
While the Big Little Lies alum usually stays tight-lipped about her and Cruise's marriage — which spanned from 1990 to early 2001 — she recently touched on the ordeal for Dave Karger's book 50 Oscar Nights.
In the tome, Kidman was discussing her 2003 Academy Award win for The Hours, but she admitted the memory isn't as happy as it should be since at the time, she was still healing from the divorce.
"I was struggling with things in my personal life, yet my professional life was going so well," Kidman admitted. "That’s what happens, right?"
The Australian star felt "overwhelmed," explaining she was so emotional that she left the Vanity Fair after-party early.
"I sat on the floor of the hotel eating French fries and a burger with my family and went to bed," she spilled. "That’s when it hit me. I went, I need to find my love; I need a love in my life. Because this is supposed to be when you go, 'This is ours.'"
"I went to bed alone; I was in bed before midnight. If I ever won again, I’m telling you, I’d be out for 24 hours," the Hollywood beauty quipped.
As OK! reported, an insider claimed that though "walking away from Tom wasn’t easy ... Nicole has no regrets because ultimately it led her to the man of her dreams."
However, the split appeared to take a toll on her relationship with her and Cruise's grown kids, as just like the action star, they belong to the Church of Scientology, the controversial religion Kidman left behind.
“They are adults. They are able to make their own decisions,” the Emmy winner told Who magazine. “They have made choices to be Scientologists and as a mother, it’s my job to love them."
