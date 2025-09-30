or
Nicole Kidman Has Been 'Fighting to Save' Her Marriage After Shocking Split From Keith Urban: 'She Didn't Want This'

Source: MEGA

Nicole Kidman is trying hard to 'save' her 19-year marriage to Keith Urban, a source claimed.

Sept. 30 2025, Published 7:11 a.m. ET

Nicole Kidman did everything she could to keep Keith Urban from walking away.

On Monday, September 29, news broke that the longtime couple decided to go their separate ways after 19 years together, but according to an insider, the actress wasn’t ready to walk away.

“She didn’t want this,” the source shared. “She has been fighting to save the marriage.”

image of Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban split after 19 years of marriage.
Source: MEGA

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban split after 19 years of marriage.

Kidman, 58, and Urban, 57, tied the knot back in June 2006 and are parents to two daughters, Sunday Rose, 17, and Faith Margaret, 14. Through the heartbreak, Kidman has leaned on her family.

“Nicole’s sister [Antonia] has been a rock and the entire Kidman family has come together to support one another,” the insider added.

The pair had already started living separate lives — Reports confirmed that Kidman and Urban have been apart “since the beginning of summer.”

They added that Kidman has been the one caring for their daughters and “holding the family together through this difficult time since the musician has been gone.”

“Keith has acquired his own residence in Nashville and has moved out of their family home,” another insider revealed.

image of The couple has two daughters, Sunday Rose and Faith Margaret.
Source: @nicolekidman/Instagram

The couple has two daughters, Sunday Rose and Faith Margaret.

Just last year, Urban opened up about how his past addiction struggles nearly wrecked their relationship early on. During the 49th AFI Life Achievement Award Gala in April 2024, he recalled how his issues sent him into rehab only months after their wedding.

“We got married in June 2006 and barely four months into our marriage, my addictions … that I’d done really nothing about, blew our marriage to smithereens,” Urban admitted onstage in Los Angeles, as reported by People. “Four months into a marriage, I’m in rehab for three months. I had no idea what was going to happen to us … and if you want to see what love in action really looks like, give that a whirl.”

Nicole Kidman

The country star went on to praise his wife for standing by him through the storm, adding, “Nic pushed through every negative voice, I’m sure even some of her own and she chose love. And here we are tonight, 18 years later.”

image of The actress has been 'fighting to save' her marriage, an insider said.
Source: MEGA

The actress has been 'fighting to save' her marriage, an insider said.

Kidman, who was the night’s honoree, was brought to tears by her husband’s words.

“That’s the thing about Nic … she loves life,” Urban said. “I’ve actually never met anyone who has such a passion for being alive. She knows the importance of expressing feelings, as well.”

image of Keith Urban has reportedly moved into his own residence in Nashville.
Source: MEGA

Keith Urban has reportedly moved into his own residence in Nashville.

He added, “I wasn’t raised like this at all, so our girls are very lucky to be learning from you, baby. I’m learning to.”

It's unclear if the couple is headed for a divorce.

