What Is Nicole Kidman's Net Worth? How the Oscar Winner Earned Her Millions

All of the dedication to her craft has ended up paying off.

"Now I have some control. There was a period of time when it was hard to even get a role. I’m talking over a decade ago when people were like, [snaps fingers]‘That’s the age cutoff.,'" Kidman added. "I don’t see myself as a movie star. I see myself as an actor… The truth of it is I see myself as an actor. Baz Luhrmann would always say to me, ‘Nicole, you’re not the girl next door,’ and I’d be like, ‘But I want to be able to play that!’ ‘No, you’ll never get cast as that.’ That I didn’t understand, you know? And Stanley would say to me, ‘You’re a thoroughbred.’ I don’t take to that. Don’t confine me. Let me grow and explore. That’s all I ask."