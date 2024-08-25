What Is Nicole Kidman's Net Worth? How the Oscar Winner Earned Her Millions
Nicole Kidman is one rich lady!
After decades in Hollywood, the Big Little Lies actress, 57, has played numerous iconic roles and has taken home huge paychecks for her hard work.
According to Celebrity Net Worth, Kidman is currently valued at $250 million for her work in the film industry.
The Australian native first burst onto the scene in 1989 when she appeared in the movie Dead Calm. In the 1990s, she went on to star in hits like Days of Thunder, Far and Away, My Life, To Die For and Eyes Wide Shut.
Kidman, who was married to Tom Cruise from 1990 until 2001, scored her first Oscar nomination for the starring role in the musical Moulin Rouge. The following year she was nominated for playing Virginia Woolf in The Hours and won the award for Best Actress.
As her career continued to reach new heights, as did her salary. According to the outlet, Kidman, who wed Keith Urban in 2006, was paid $10 million payday for starring in the Netflix movie The Prom. She also reportedly took home $1 million per-episode salary for HBO series The Undoing.
“If there was a choice, I don’t know I would be an actor. But its pull is so powerful that it’s not a choice," she explained in a 2021 interview about her Hollywood journey. "I came from an industry that’s small and was fighting to survive — the Australian film industry. My whole attitude was get out there and work. There’s no chance of being selective because you’ve got to make money. I didn’t come from an affluent family. It was always about being a working actor."
All of the dedication to her craft has ended up paying off.
"Now I have some control. There was a period of time when it was hard to even get a role. I’m talking over a decade ago when people were like, [snaps fingers]‘That’s the age cutoff.,'" Kidman added. "I don’t see myself as a movie star. I see myself as an actor… The truth of it is I see myself as an actor. Baz Luhrmann would always say to me, ‘Nicole, you’re not the girl next door,’ and I’d be like, ‘But I want to be able to play that!’ ‘No, you’ll never get cast as that.’ That I didn’t understand, you know? And Stanley would say to me, ‘You’re a thoroughbred.’ I don’t take to that. Don’t confine me. Let me grow and explore. That’s all I ask."
New York Magazine conducted the 2021 interview with Kidman.