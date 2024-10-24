Keith Urban 'Removes Himself From Seeing Nicole Kidman as His Wife' to Cope With Her Erotic Movie Scenes
Keith Urban is unbothered.
According to a source, the country singer, 56, is completely unfazed when watching wife Nicole Kidman’s intimate movie scenes.
“When Keith is watching her work, he sees it as her art,” the insider explained. “She is playing characters – she isn't playing Nicole Kidman.”
“Keith isn’t wincing during these types of scenes, he knows it is just part of the story,” they added.
Kidman’s upcoming film Babygirl — coming to theaters in December — features sexual scenes with her costars Harrison Dickinson and Antonio Banderas.
The source insisted Urban can handle the erotic footage because “he removes himself from seeing her as his wife and supports her and enjoys the work.”
The insider noted that Urban “doesn't want to know” any details of her scripts other than the actress’ schedule so he can “figure out when they see each other and their kids.” Urban and Kidman share daughters Sunday Rose, 16, and Faith Margaret, 14.
While Urban has no problem watching the sultry scenes, the couple does not let their kids view their mother’s risqué work.
“Nicole is not ashamed in any way, but she doesn't want them to see everything she does, to her kids, she is just mom,” the source said. “Just as much as they aren't going to every concert their dad puts on. It’s a relief for Nicole knowing that they aren't privy to some of her more revealing work.”
In a new interview, Kidman recently addressed the many s-- scenes in Babygirl, which she admitted she became sick of filming.
“There were times when we were shooting where I was like, ‘I don’t want to [imitate] o------ anymore,'” the 57-year-old told The Sun of having to take breaks due to exhaustion.
“Don’t come near me. I hate doing this. I don’t care if I am never touched again in my life!” she added.
In the movie, Kidman plays a high-powered CEO who has an affair with a much-younger man.
The blonde beauty shared that she was “so present all the time” while imitating intimacy that it was “almost burnout” for her. She also confessed there was “an enormous amount of sharing and trust and then frustration” between herself and her co-stars.
Kidman noted that Dickinson, 28, and Banderas, 64, took “enormous care” while making the film.
“We were all very, very gentle with each other and helped each other — Harris, Antonio,” she explained.
The three actors worked alongside an intimacy coordinator and female director Halina Reijn, which helped Kidman feel comfortable.
Kidman said Reijn never made her “feel exploited.”
“I don’t think I could have done it, working with a man,” Kidman shared. “I actually think the only way I could do this was with her because the two of us would sit and talk.”
