Nicole Kidman Seen for the First Time After Mom’s Death — as Teen Daughter Makes Modeling Debut
Nicole Kidman made her first public appearance since announcing the death of her mother, Janelle, in early September, as she recently came out for a few Paris Fashion Week shows.
On Monday, October 1, the actress, 57, looked stylish in a black turtleneck dress that featured long sleeves and several flowing ribbons at the back. She paired the frock with black tights, black stiletto heels and black sunglasses.
That night, the Oscar winner was seen with her and husband Keith Urban's eldest daughter, Sunday, 16, leaving a Miu Miu party.
Just one day later, Sunday made her modeling debut as she hit the runway for Miu Miu's spring/summer 2025 show. Other notables names on the catwalk included Hilary Swank and Cara Delevingne.
Prior to the Paris trip, Kidman — who also shares two adopted kids with ex-husband Tom Cruise and another daughter with Urban — had stayed away from the spotlight to grieve her loss, which she shared on social media.
"My sister and I along with our family want to thank you for the outpouring of love and kindness we have felt this week. Every message we have received from those who loved and admired our Mother has meant more to us than we will ever be able to express," the Emmy winner wrote alongside a few throwback pictures of her mother. "Thank you from our whole family for respecting our privacy as we take care of each other ❤️."
As OK! reported, the Big Little Lies star found out about her mom's passing while she was in Italy for the Venice International Film Festival, where she was set to receive an award for her role in Babygirl.
However, director Halina Reijin accepted the trophy for Kidman, who flew home to be with her family.
"Today I arrived in Venice to find out shortly after, that my beautiful, brave mother Janelle Ann Kidman has just passed. I am in shock and I have to go to my family, but this award is for her, she shaped me, she guided me and she made me," Reijin said on the actress' behalf. "I am beyond grateful that I get to say her name to all of you through Halina, the collision of life and art is heart-breaking, and my heart is broken."
The Australian star previously referred to her mother as "my mentor, my guide, and my nurturer."