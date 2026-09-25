Nicole Kidman Stuns in Lace Dress on Italy Trip 1 Year After Keith Urban Divorce: Photos

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Nicole Kidman is soaking up the Italian sunshine in style. The Oscar-winning actress recently shared a glimpse of her getaway while staying at the luxurious Splendido, A Belmond Hotel in Portofino. Kidman posed against a lush garden backdrop in the Instagram post, which featured a series of sun emojis and a tag for the hotel.

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Source: @NICOLEKIDMAN/INSTAGRAM Nicole Kidman shared photos from her recent stay at a luxury hotel in Portofino, Italy.

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She wore a satin bronze skirt with a light-colored lace-trimmed top and a delicate necklace. Her signature strawberry-blonde hair fell loosely around her shoulders as she rested her chin on her hand. A second snapshot showed the actress in a sleek white dress and pink-tinted sunglasses. She posed outside the hotel, with the greenery around her adding to the relaxed Italian setting.

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Kidman and Keith Urban's Divorce

Source: @NICOLEKIDMAN/INSTAGRAM The actress showed off two elegant looks, including a lace-trimmed top and a white dress.

The post comes one year after Kidman filed for divorce from Keith Urban in September 2025. The pair then finalized their divorce in January after 19 years of marriage. The former couple shares two daughters, Sunday Rose and Faith Margaret. Her time in Portofino has also drawn attention this summer. Kidman was previously photographed at the Belmond Splendido during her Italian travels, including outings involving private equity businessman Michael Reinstein. According to a source, Kidman is embracing this new stage of her life. “Nicole is dating again after her divorce from Keith [Urban] and has been seeing businessman Michael Reinstein,” the source told a publication. “It is casual, and she is having fun. They were set up by mutual friends. She has also been on several dates with other people, and her friends are always trying to set her up.”

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Where Kidman Stands With Urban

Source: MEGA Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban finalized their divorce in January after 19 years of marriage.

While Kidman is reportedly open to meeting new people, her relationship with Urban has also improved since their split. The insider said that the “dust has really settled” and the exes are “in a much better place now.” “There’s still a lot of respect between them despite everything they went through,” they added. Kidman has also had plenty of support from close friends as she adjusts to life after the divorce. Her longtime friends Reese Witherspoon and Sandra Bullock “were there for her through a lot of it.” Working with Bullock again on Practical Magic 2 also reportedly helped Kidman during the transition. The insider shared that the project gave Kidman "this sense of familiarity and home during a time when so much in her life was changing.”

Kidman Looks Ahead

Source: MEGA A source said Nicole Kidman has been dating again and has been seeing businessman Michael Reinstein.