Nicole Kidman and Zac Efron Strip Down for Steamy Scenes in 'A Family Affair' Trailer: Watch
Nicole Kidman and Zac Efron get hot and heavy in the new trailer for their upcoming rom-com, A Family Affair.
The Netflix movie follows Zara (Joey King), a person assistant to self-absorbed Hollywood star (Efron), after she finds out her boss has been secretly dating her widowed mom (Kidman).
In one scene, the High School Musical lead, 36, rips off the 56-year-old Oscar winner's shirt as they kiss on a bed, while another clip shows them locking lips against a wall.
Things aren't just physical, as they also can be seen dressed up for a dinner date and dancing on the beach — though King's character is skeptical as to whether Efron is the right match for her mother.
Fans were surprised to witness the movie stars playing lovers, with one person commenting on the YouTube trailer, "Never thought I would see Nicole Kidman hooking up with Zac Efron. Man, movies gonna be wild this year lmao."
"Nicole Kidman and Zac Efron in a movie wasn't on my bingo card," said another.
This isn't the first time the mom-of-four and Efron have kissed on screen, as they also did so in The Paper Boy.
"I was still a bit apprehensive but reuniting with Nicole is always so great and as talented as she as an actress, she is equally kind, caring, and wonderful to spend time with," the heartthrob told People of their latest collaboration, noting their onscreen chemistry is "seamless, natural and fun."
Director Richard LaGravenese said their dynamic was "an answered prayer — something you hope for but can't plan."
King, 24, also gushed over her costars, declaring it's "iconic" to portray Kidman's daughter.
"It’s truly one of those moments where you have to remind yourself that it’s actually your life and you’re getting to work with this person, and somehow they’re even more wonderful than you could imagine," the Kissing Booth star spilled.
The young actress also raved over filming with Efron, sharing, "Neither of us [was] afraid of messing up, or embarrassing ourselves because we’re just having fun finding out what works."
In real life, Efron is single, while the Australian movie star has been married to Keith Urban, 56, since 2006.
The singer recently recalled the moment he first met the Big Littles Lies alum, telling a news outlet, "I was trying to play it cool, but inside, I felt like I'd snuck into the royal ball simply because Nic had such a truly otherworldly aura about her. I felt a bit like I was meeting a real-life princess."
"And despite all of that, I did manage to get her phone number on a tiny piece of paper. I was scared. I was nervous to call her," the country crooner added. "I did, as you probably figured out, pluck up the courage to finally call her."