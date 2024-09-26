or
Keith Urban Admits Not All of His Love Songs Are About Wife Nicole Kidman: 'I've Had Other Experiences'

Photo of Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman
Keith Urban revealed the inspirations behind his tunes.

Sept. 26 2024, Published 5:37 p.m. ET

While Keith Urban has penned plenty of love songs that center on wife Nicole Kidman, he insisted that not every song about a woman is referring to his spouse.

The country crooner discussed his lyrics during the Thursday, September 16, episode of SiriusXM’s "Literally! With Rob Lowe" podcast, which took place live at the Hollywood studio.

keith urban nicole kidman songs
Nicole Kidman's husband, Keith Urban, explained that some of his love songs are about 'other' experiences or are 'observational.'

"I always think about someone who has a famous partner or who writes about relationships," the Parks and Recreation alum, 60, shared. "Is it ever a thing where you're like, 'Oh, that's about Nicole.' Do you know what I mean? Do you ever have that?"

"I mean, has that ever become an issue where people are like, if you write something, you write a character where you know, I don't know, things are not going well, then you're like, 'People are gonna think it's about me and Nicole.' Do you ever, does that ever enter into your consciousness?" the actor asked.

keith urban nicole kidman songs
The dad-of-two admitted some fans had an issue with his track 'Brown Eyes Baby' since the actress has blue eyes.

"Oh, yeah," confirmed the Grammy winner, 56. "People think everything I write is about her and of course, you know, a lot of things are and a lot of things aren't."

Urban pointed out that he "lived a life" and had "other experiences" before meeting Kidman, 57, whom he married in 2006 and now shares two daughters with.

keith urban admits not all love songs about wife nicole kidman
The musician and the actress tied the knot in 2006.

The Australian guitarist added that some of his tunes aren't even "a personal experience ... it could be observational."

Urban gave an example of the latter, referring to his track "Brown Eyes Baby."

When it released, he "had X amount of people going, 'Well, you can't sing a song about a brown eyed girl. I mean, [Kidman has] blue eyes. She must've been so angry.'"

"And I'm like, not really. No. It's just a song," the musician insisted. "People get so, I don't know ... so it's never ... because I don't think Dolly Parton actually worked nine to five."

However, Urban admitted earlier this year that regardless of what song he's belting out, he loves to have his wife in the audience.

keith urban admits not all love songs about wife nicole kidman
Urban admitted he still tries to 'impress' his wife when she watches him perform.

"It fires me up a bit more. I try to impress her," he spilled in a separate interview.

The "Blue Ain't Your Color" vocalist noted he'll likely always want to go the extra mile on stage for the Oscar winner, explaining, "I feel like I'm still trying to make my dad proud, and I think my dad was proud years ago. My dad's not even alive anymore and I still feel like I'm trying to get his approval. So certain things just stay part of my fire."

