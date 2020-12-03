Nineteen years after their highly publicized divorce, Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman might get back together — professionally, that is.

According to an OK! source, the former power couple — who successfully collaborated on Days of Thunder, Eyes Wide Shut and The Others (in which she starred and he executive produced) — are considering working together again; especially after The Others recently got optioned in a heated bidding war for a remake.

“That was a deal they should have been in on,” says the source, adding that they’re not going to let another opportunity like this slip by.

“It doesn’t mean they’ll be co-starring in a movie, necessarily,” continues the source. “But just by putting their names on a project as co-producers would be huge publicity and a whopping paycheck, and their handlers are anxious to make that happen for both of them.”

The source adds that the exes are “keeping their eyes peeled” for a chance to collaborate. “Nicole thinks it would be an asset to bring Tom on to one of her projects.”

Don’t expect a showmance though. Kidman, 53, is happily married to Keith Urban. As OK! previously reported, the pair are “more in love than ever.”

As for Cruise, he is busy with other collaborations — in both business and pleasure. As OK! revealed, the A-lister has been getting closer to his Mission Impossible co-star Hayley Atwell. A source previously dished that Cruise and the British actress were spending a lot of time alone together, with Cruise even sneaking out to meet her in the middle of the night.

The 38-year-old Atwell was even reported to have been making frequent visits to Cruise’s luxury flat in London ever since production of the highly-awaited sequel resumed in August.

It came as no surprise, though, that the two were caught cozying up. “It happens every time. I think it is because of his charisma and the insular nature of filming,” OK!‘s source explained. “He is so intense and invested in the filming on all levels.”