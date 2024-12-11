Nicole Richie Admits 'Very Shy' Husband Joel Madden 'Didn’t Speak' to Her the Night They First Met
Nicole Richie shared a few secrets about the time she first crossed paths with husband Joel Madden during her Wednesday, December 11, appearance on Alex Cooper's "Call Her Daddy" podcast.
While the spouses have been happily married since 2010, the fashion designer admitted Madden basically ignored her when they met.
"Joel is very shy," she noted. "The first night I met him, he actually didn’t speak to me, and I was like, ‘This is my husband.’"
The mom-of-two, 43, explained that despite not interacting that 2006 night, her friend decided shortly after that she would set them up.
"I had not dabbled with musicians. But our friend set us up not in a serious way at all. She was like, ‘You’re single and he’s single, so this is probably not going to be serious, but you guys should hang out.’ We did," Richie shared.
While the rocker, 45, may be on the quieter side, Richie confirmed he was the one who reached out to her to set up a date.
The Simple Life alum admitted she lied when he first asked her out, as he invited her over to watch The Wire.
"Never seen The Wire in my life. I go, The Wire is my favorite show,'" Richie confessed. "Obviously, The Wire is an amazing show. I’m not dissing The Wire, but OK, I’m a girl. He just, like, threw me into season 3. There’s no music. And I, for a very long time, pretended, like, I watched and loved The Wire."
The reality star eventually came clean to Madden and the two then watched the entire series from the start together.
Things haven't been as smooth sailing as they seem for the couple, as the Good Charlotte singer revealed on a 2023 episode of The Drew Barrymore Show that they've strengthened their bond with "lots of therapy."
"I know each one of you together and individually — you do the work," host Drew Barrymore noted.
"I don't think we pretend to be perfect either. I think we're all human," he added.
During that TV interview, Madden also touched on parenting their daughter, Harlow, 16, and son Sparrow, 15.
"We got lucky with our kids. They're easy. I always tell my kids, you make it so easy to be a dad," he raved. "They’re just good kids. They really are. They’re great. And I think they’re like their mom."
"The more you know her, the more you love her," he gushed of Richie.