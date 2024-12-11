Nicole Richie Admits 'Very Shy' Husband Joel Madden 'Didn’t Speak' to Her the Night They First Met

While the spouses have been happily married since 2010, the fashion designer admitted Madden basically ignored her when they met.

Nicole Richie shared a few secrets about the time she first crossed paths with husband Joel Madden during her Wednesday, December 11, appearance on Alex Cooper 's "Call Her Daddy" podcast.

"Joel is very shy," she noted. "The first night I met him, he actually didn’t speak to me, and I was like, ‘This is my husband.’"

The mom-of-two, 43, explained that despite not interacting that 2006 night, her friend decided shortly after that she would set them up.

"I had not dabbled with musicians. But our friend set us up not in a serious way at all. She was like, ‘You’re single and he’s single, so this is probably not going to be serious, but you guys should hang out.’ We did," Richie shared.