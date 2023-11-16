Joel Madden and Nicole Richie Have Had 'Lots of Therapy' During Their 12-Year Marriage

"So, that is where we spend most of our time. We are a few years away from my daughter being a teenager. Now is the time for me to really have some one-on-one time with her, for me to hang out with her friends, to do things that she's interested in," Richie said of bonding with her kiddo. "We both do is just try and pour our interest into what the kids are interested in. We ask them what they want to do. And if it's going to a movie, we just try to keep it enjoyable. And by the way, I like to do that. I like to go to the mall — it's fun…going to Dippin' Dots!”