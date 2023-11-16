Joel Madden and Nicole Richie Have Had 'Lots of Therapy' During Their 12-Year Marriage
Joel Madden is giving insight into what has kept his marriage to Nicole Richie strong after all these years.
During the Wednesday, November 15, episode of The Drew Barrymore Show, the Good Charlotte band member, 44, made it clear that he and the Candidly Nicole star, 42, have put immense effort into the success of their 12-year union with the help of a therapist.
"We go to therapy. Lots of therapy," Madden told their longtime pal Drew Barrymore about working through their issues with a counselor.
"I know each one of you together and individually — you do the work," the Fever Pitch actress, 48, said of the power couple.
"I don't think we pretend to be perfect either. I think we're all human," the rocker explained before crediting Richie's parents, Lionel Richie and Brenda Harvey-Richie, for how amazing his wife is.
"The more you know her, the more you love her," Madden gushed over the Simple Life alum — with whom he shares daughter Harlow, 15, and son Sparrow, 14.
"The Anthem" vocalist noted how Richie's upbeat attitude toward life affected how they raised their two children. "We got lucky with our kids. They're easy," Madden added.
"I always tell my kids, you make it so easy to be a dad. They’re just good kids. They really are. They’re great. And I think they’re like their mom," he gushed over his family.
The House of Harlow 1960 designer gave rare insight into how she and her spouse have kept their children grounded while having two famous parents. "It's extremely important to us for our kids to be kids, to have a full-blown childhood," Richie explained in a 2017 interview.
"That is the life we’ve created for [them]. Not that there's anything wrong with taking your kids here and there, and sometimes we do and that's really fun, but family and togetherness and just developing a strong closeness and trust with our kids right now, especially at this age, is the most important thing to us," she continued.
"So, that is where we spend most of our time. We are a few years away from my daughter being a teenager. Now is the time for me to really have some one-on-one time with her, for me to hang out with her friends, to do things that she's interested in," Richie said of bonding with her kiddo. "We both do is just try and pour our interest into what the kids are interested in. We ask them what they want to do. And if it's going to a movie, we just try to keep it enjoyable. And by the way, I like to do that. I like to go to the mall — it's fun…going to Dippin' Dots!”
