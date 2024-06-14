Paris Hilton Is 'So Excited' to Reunite With BFF Nicole Richie for New Reality Show: 'It’s About Our Friendship'
The blonde besties are back!
More than a decade after Paris Hilton and Nicole Richie's The Simple Life debuted, the girls are reuniting for a new reality TV series.
"This is just going to be so iconic. [What] we created together is so special," Hilton, 43, shared with a magazine. "I am so excited to do this for all the fans."
"This is going to be a reunion show about our friendship," added the DJ, referring to how the ladies grew apart after year of being inseparable.
"We’ve known each other literally our entire lives. We have secret languages, like anything I could say, she’ll know what I’m talking about. I feel like a kid again every time I’m with her," Hilton continued to gush of their dynamic. "Even though we’re [both] moms and grown up now, we always have that same vibe together. The ‘sanasa’ girls, Silly and Billy."
The Paris in Love star added she's always been "so proud" of The Simple Life, which was one of the first of its kind and ran for five seasons from 2003 to 2007.
The celebs first teased the upcoming show — which has yet to be named — last month, writing on social media, "New Era. Same Besties. 👯♀️ Coming soon to Peacock."
Earlier this year, Richie's famous father, Lionel Richie, assured fans that they're in for a treat whenever the show premieres.
"They're older but they haven't changed, trust me. Let me tell you something, those two scare me just standing next to each other," the singer quipped to Entertainment Tonight. "I don't know if the world knows this, [but] they started this mess and I was the first guinea pig daddy to go along with this."
The girls first met in the '80s and became instant gal pals, but in 2005, they had a falling out.
"It’s no big secret that Nicole and I are no longer friends. Nicole knows what she did, and that’s all I’m ever going to say about it," Hilton shared at the time without going into details.
It was rumored that the tension stemmed from the fashion designer, 42, spending more time with then-fiancé Adam Goldstein and her desire to settle down.
The following year, the pair made up.
In 2021, Hilton revealed Richie attended her wedding, with the bride posting video footage of them dancing at the party.
“Sill & Bill Forever 👯♀️ Thank you @NicoleRichie for sharing my special day with me. 🥰❤️ Love you! 🤗 #Sanasa 💕," the mom-of-two captioned the cute post.
Us Weekly spoke to Hilton about her new show with Richie.