Nicole Scherzinger, 46, Stuns in Sports Bra as She Shows Off Fit Physique While Watching the Sunrise in Hawaii: Photos
Nicole Scherzinger made the most of her time in Hawaii!
The 46-year-old Broadway star recently shared an inspiring Instagram post from her trip, where she took a sunrise hike while on a break from her role in Sunset Boulevard.
“One of my favorite things in the world is witnessing the glow — the light on the horizon just before the sun rises,” she began in the caption.
“Nature has a way of grounding you, reminding you to breathe deeply, flow with aloha and compassion, and to stay in the present. 🙏🏽💛,” she continued.
For her outdoor adventure, The Masked Singer panelist rocked a matching blue sports bra and leggings set, showing off her toned abs.
She kicked things off by climbing a set of yellow stairs and jogging along a concrete trail. She even shared clips of herself trekking up a steep road and even passing through a dark tunnel, capturing every bit of her journey. One shot revealed the breathtaking view of the ocean meeting the mountains, where she finally stopped to take it all in.
Once at the top, Scherzinger took off her shoes, struck a tree pose and let the wind play with her long brunette locks in a peaceful video.
“Surrendering to the source —opening my heart and renewing my spirit. 🌀,” she captioned the video.
Naturally, her fans filled the comments with love.
“Oh I feel this hunny! Nothing better than climbing the top of a mountain 😍,” one follower wrote.
Another chimed in, “Here’s no better feeling than being on the island. Such peace and tranquility. 😍.”
“URE NATURAL BEAUTY 👑🤍🥰,” a third gushed of Scherzinger.
“Love your workout gear!” a fourth raved, while a separate user commented, “I loved this hike 😍.”
Scherzinger’s post comes shortly after she appeared on TODAY with Jenna Bush Hager and guest co-host Scarlett Johansson, where she opened up about her experience starring in the Broadway revival of Sunset Boulevard.
“I am exhausted, I have no life outside the theater, and I am living the dream,” she said. “I mean, 14-year-old little Nicole, Hawaiian-Filipino growing up in Louisville, Ky., going to a youth performing arts school, is gagging right now.”
“I am so grateful to be able to step into a role like this — just to show every facet of me. I get to give my whole being, my whole heart and soul every night with this most brilliant cast and production company,” she continued.
As OK! previously reported, the former Pussycat Doll member has earned glowing reviews for her portrayal of Norma Desmond, a fading Hollywood star desperate to reclaim her fame. Critics have praised her commanding stage presence and powerhouse vocals.
People magazine described her performance as “so commanding, so seductive and so magnificent,” adding that she earned a six-minute standing ovation after her opening number.
New York Post critic Johnny Oleksinski called her “otherworldly,” writing, “When the former Pussycat Doll belts [Andrew] Lloyd Webber’s stirring ballads, ‘With One Look’ and ‘As If We Never Said Goodbye,’ as haze dreamily swirls behind her, the audience all but levitates.”
The New York Times named the production a critic’s pick, applauding her singing as “poised, aimed and detonated syllable by syllable, fiercely drilled and smartly deployed.”
Scherzinger, who originally played the role in London’s West End, even won the Laurence Olivier Award for Best Actress in a Musical for her performance.