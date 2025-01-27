Nicole Scherzinger, 46, Stuns in Sports Bra as She Shows Off Fit Physique While Watching the Sunrise in Hawaii: Photos

Nicole Scherzinger looked radiant in a blue workout set as she soaked in the sunrise in Hawaii.

The 46-year-old Broadway star recently shared an inspiring Instagram post from her trip, where she took a sunrise hike while on a break from her role in Sunset Boulevard.

Nicole Scherzinger made the most of her time in Hawaii!

“One of my favorite things in the world is witnessing the glow — the light on the horizon just before the sun rises,” she began in the caption.

“​​Nature has a way of grounding you, reminding you to breathe deeply, flow with aloha and compassion, and to stay in the present. 🙏🏽💛,” she continued.