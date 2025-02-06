Nicole Scherzinger, 46, Shows Off Toned Bikini Body While Dancing on the Beach in Hawaii: Watch
Nicole Scherzinger took a much-needed break from Sunset Boulevard to hit the beach in Hawaii!
On Wednesday, February 5, the Broadway star stunned in a sultry video that showed her dancing on the sun-soaked coast while wearing a small bikini.
The clip displayed the 46-year-old busting a move in the ocean while donning a small, patterned bikini, denim shorts and a straw sun visor. The star’s toned abs and chest were on display as she lip-synced and twirled around.
“When in Hawai’i… just meet me at the beach. 🏝️,” she penned alongside the footage, to which fans gushed over her good looks.
“Fierce as always ❤️🔥,” one person said, while another added, “You’re so hot it’s crazy.”
“What a girl gotta do for a body like that?! Goooo sis 🔥🔥,” a third user shared, as a fourth noted, “Looking absolutely amazing and mischievous.”
The brunette beauty also uploaded another video flaunting her backside on Monday, February 3.
In the footage, the Pussycat Dolls member donned a leopard print thong bikini as she ran into the crystal blue water. Scherzinger wrote on top of the clip, “POV: When your body is made for sun & margaritas.”
Additionally, the celeb captioned her post, “My body not made for this NYC cold 🥶 it’s made for the sun and ocean 🥰🏝️☀️.”
As OK! previously reported, Scherzinger got tons of content from her trip, as she also shared more photos of her body in a black swimsuit along with a heartfelt message on January 19.
“There is nothing more powerful than love, connection and gratitude. 🙏🏽 I am so grateful I was able to take my first break from Broadway to recharge and spend time with my ‘Ohana' back home in Hawai’i and to connect with the ‘Āina,'” she began her message.
“In Hawaiian, there is a saying 'Aʻaliʻi kū makani' to explain that when people are going through devastation, they will be strong like the ‘aʻaliʻi. It means to 'Stand firm in the wind.' The ʻAʻaliʻi is a plant that is super resilient and can withstand anything,” the Sunset Boulevard lead continued.
Scherzinger also took a moment to address the tragic wildfires in L.A., writing, “Continuing to pray for everyone in L.A. affected by the devastating fires,” before concluding, “'Aʻaliʻi kū makani.”
Supporters shared their love for Scherzinger in the comments section.
“Yesss. So happy you got to rest, rejuvenate and spend time with family. ❤️ can’t wait to see you soon, sister! I love you!” one follower stated.
“Awesome, I've been waiting for some new pics in a while, Nicole 🔥 you never disappoint ever ❤️❤️,” a second raved.