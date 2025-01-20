Nicole Scherzinger Flaunts Bikini Body in Hawaii While on Her 'First Break' From Broadway Show 'Sunset Boulevard': See Hot Photos
Nicole Scherzinger knows how to make the most of her downtime!
The Sunset Boulevard star shared stunning photos on Instagram, showing off her toned physique and smiling while soaking up the Hawaiian sun. Taking some time off from the Broadway stage, the singer reflected on life in a heartfelt caption.
“There is nothing more powerful than love, connection and gratitude. 🙏🏽 I am so grateful I was able to take my first break from Broadway to recharge and spend time with my ‘Ohana back home in Hawai’i and to connect with the ‘Āina,” she wrote in the caption.
“In Hawaiian there is a saying 'Aʻaliʻi kū makani' to explain that when people are going through devastation they will be strong like the ‘aʻaliʻi. It means to 'Stand firm in the wind.' The ʻAʻaliʻi is a plant that is super resilient and can withstand anything,” she added.
The “Your Love” singer also took a moment to address the California wildfires, writing, “Continuing to pray for everyone in LA affected by the devastating fires.”
“'Aʻaliʻi kū makani,” she concluded.
In the snaps, Scherzinger rocked a sleek black bikini paired with a vibrant red sarong, posing effortlessly against a breathtaking ocean backdrop.
Of course, fans couldn’t help but shower her with compliments.
“Yesss. So happy you got to rest, rejuvenate and spend time with family. ❤️ can’t wait to see you soon Sister! I love you!” one follower wrote.
“Awesome I've been waiting for some new pics in a while Nicole 🔥 you never disappoint ever ❤️❤️,” another added.
“Even the ocean is waving at you,” a third penned.
“You CRUSHED last night's performance and left what will be a lasting impact on musical theater for me. Forever thankful I got to be in that room and share that space with you! ♥️,” a fourth complimented, referring to her Broadway debut role as Norma Desmond in Sunset Bouelvard.
The Masked Singer star has received rave reviews for her performance in Andrew Lloyd Webber’s classic musical. Playing Desmond, a Hollywood star fighting to reclaim her fame, Scherzinger has wowed audiences and critics alike with her commanding presence and powerful vocals.
People magazine called her portrayal “so commanding, so seductive and so magnificent,” noting that she even received a six-minute standing ovation after her opening number.
New York Post critic Johnny Oleksinski praised her as “otherworldly,” writing, “When the former Pussycat Doll belts Lloyd Webber’s stirring ballads, ‘With One Look’ and ‘As If We Never Said Goodbye,’ as haze dreamily swirls behind her, the audience all but levitates.”
The New York Times echoed the praise, naming the production a critic’s pick and describing Scherzinger’s singing as “poised, aimed and detonated syllable by syllable, fiercely drilled and smartly deployed.”
The brunette babe, who first tackled the role in London’s West End, even won the prestigious Laurence Olivier Award for Best Actress in a Musical.
Scherzinger told Variety that this role has given her the chance to show the world a different side of herself.
“My whole life, everybody has put me in a box. They think they know me, that I’m just this Pussycat Doll. But now I’m a part of something,” she said.