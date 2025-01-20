Nicole Scherzinger Flaunts Bikini Body in Hawaii While on Her 'First Break' From Broadway Show 'Sunset Boulevard': See Hot Photos

Of course, fans couldn’t help but shower her with compliments.

“Yesss. So happy you got to rest, rejuvenate and spend time with family. ❤️ can’t wait to see you soon Sister! I love you!” one follower wrote.

“Awesome I've been waiting for some new pics in a while Nicole 🔥 you never disappoint ever ❤️❤️,” another added.

“Even the ocean is waving at you,” a third penned.

“You CRUSHED last night's performance and left what will be a lasting impact on musical theater for me. Forever thankful I got to be in that room and share that space with you! ♥️,” a fourth complimented, referring to her Broadway debut role as Norma Desmond in Sunset Bouelvard.