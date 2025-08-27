Nicole Scherzinger Flaunts Jaw-Dropping Physique in Blue Bikini While on Vacation in Anguilla: Photos

Article continues below advertisement

Nicole Scherzinger is bringing the heat on the beach! The 47-year-old turned heads in a tiny blue bikini while soaking up the sun in Anguilla.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Nicole Scherzinger wore a blue bikini in Anguilla.

Article continues below advertisement

With her long dark hair flowing and oversized shades on, Scherzinger looked effortlessly chic as she posed barefoot on the sand. She candidly looked away from the camera as she showed her toned abs and sculpted curves.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA The Broadway star looked glamorous with her hair down as she soaked up the sun.

Article continues below advertisement

The racy island getaway comes just weeks after Scherzinger opened up about dealing with ageism in Hollywood.

Article continues below advertisement

“I’ll never forget when I turned 30 after the [Pussycat] Dolls, and the record labels were still, like, hesitant to play my music,” Scherzinger, now 47, said during her CBS Sunday Morning sit-down with Tracy Smith on August 10.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Nicole Scherzinger spoke about facing ageism in the music industry.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

“Because you turned 30?” Smith asked. “Yes,” Scherzinger admitted. “I think when I was in my early 30s, they were already aging me up in roles.”

Article continues below advertisement

Scherzinger first found fame as the lead singer of the Pussycat Dolls before the group split in 2010. Since then, she’s gone after solo music projects and acting roles, and recently earned rave reviews on Broadway. She took on the iconic role of Norma Desmond in Jamie Lloyd’s revival of Sunset Blvd., a demanding part about a Hollywood star clinging to fame. The performance earned her a Tony nomination, but Scherzinger admitted the grind has been unlike anything she’s ever faced.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA The former Pussycat Dolls member starred in 'Sunset Blvd.' on Broadway.

Article continues below advertisement

“It’s the hardest thing I've ever done,” she revealed of performing on May 6 during the SiriusXM Sunset Blvd. Town Hall. “I’ve truly never been more fulfilled. Honestly, just thinking about it brings tears to my eyes. This role, this opportunity has changed my life. I’ve had all of this in me for a very long time, and I didn’t have the right opportunity or the right platform to be able to share all of my gifts with everyone.”

Article continues below advertisement

Despite the challenges of performing eight shows a week, Scherzinger said she’s in a “beautiful place." “It’s a lot,” she admitted. “It’s all happening so fast… It’s hard to take it all in.”