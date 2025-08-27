Nicole Scherzinger Flaunts Jaw-Dropping Physique in Blue Bikini While on Vacation in Anguilla: Photos
Nicole Scherzinger is bringing the heat on the beach!
The 47-year-old turned heads in a tiny blue bikini while soaking up the sun in Anguilla.
With her long dark hair flowing and oversized shades on, Scherzinger looked effortlessly chic as she posed barefoot on the sand.
She candidly looked away from the camera as she showed her toned abs and sculpted curves.
The racy island getaway comes just weeks after Scherzinger opened up about dealing with ageism in Hollywood.
“I’ll never forget when I turned 30 after the [Pussycat] Dolls, and the record labels were still, like, hesitant to play my music,” Scherzinger, now 47, said during her CBS Sunday Morning sit-down with Tracy Smith on August 10.
“Because you turned 30?” Smith asked.
“Yes,” Scherzinger admitted. “I think when I was in my early 30s, they were already aging me up in roles.”
Scherzinger first found fame as the lead singer of the Pussycat Dolls before the group split in 2010. Since then, she’s gone after solo music projects and acting roles, and recently earned rave reviews on Broadway.
She took on the iconic role of Norma Desmond in Jamie Lloyd’s revival of Sunset Blvd., a demanding part about a Hollywood star clinging to fame. The performance earned her a Tony nomination, but Scherzinger admitted the grind has been unlike anything she’s ever faced.
“It’s the hardest thing I've ever done,” she revealed of performing on May 6 during the SiriusXM Sunset Blvd. Town Hall. “I’ve truly never been more fulfilled. Honestly, just thinking about it brings tears to my eyes. This role, this opportunity has changed my life. I’ve had all of this in me for a very long time, and I didn’t have the right opportunity or the right platform to be able to share all of my gifts with everyone.”
Despite the challenges of performing eight shows a week, Scherzinger said she’s in a “beautiful place."
“It’s a lot,” she admitted. “It’s all happening so fast… It’s hard to take it all in.”
For her, the moment feels like a dream decades in the making.
“It’s a wonderful thing to be able to surprise yourself when you can just look fear in the eye and be like, ‘I can do hard things,’” she said. “It’s amazing. You can surprise yourself — still to this day. Anything is possible when you believe it and you’re brave enough to go for it.”
On stage, Scherzinger has been letting fans know just how much it means to her.
She proudly told audiences she was “so d--- proud” to be part of Sunset Blvd., adding she “waited a long time for this s---.”