Nicole Scherzinger Glows While Sporting Skimpy Bikini On Getaway — See Photos!

nicole scherzinger glows skimpy bikini getaway pp
Source: @nicolescherzinger/instagram
By:

Jan. 12 2023, Published 5:00 a.m. ET

Nicole Scherzinger looked relaxed as she uploaded some photos from her recent getaway.

On Tuesday, January 10, the 44-year-old captioned some photos of herself wearing a patterned bikini. "Where your focus goes, EnErGy flows 🌀👉🏽," she wrote.

nicole scherzinger glows skimpy bikini getaway
Source: @nicolescherzinger/instagram

Of course, people loved singing the Pussycat Dolls alum smiling. One person said, "✨Hawaiian Queen ✨ 🙇🏻‍♀️🙌," while another added, "You look like you are in a really good place in life, very happy for you! Miss seeing you!"

A third person added, "Always here for the motivating quotes you caption and for you always being gorgeous 😍."

The brunette beauty also posted a fun video of herself dancing with her family. "Vibin’ 🏝️," she wrote.

Prior to that, The Masked Singer judge captioned some pictures of a beautiful hike. "It doesn’t matter how long it takes to get there. Never stop climbing," the message read.

nicole scherzinger glows skimpy bikini getaway
Source: @nicolescherzinger/instagram
These days, the musical artist is excited for what's to come in 2023, as she is releasing new tunes.

"I try to live it and take care of myself. The best way I'm trying to do that is through my music, which I am really excited about," she told Morning Honey of how her songs affect people. "I think it's the best way to hopefully empower others. The music I am working on is really, really uplifting and empowering. Hopefully it will speak volumes and speak for itself."

"It's definitely cathartic," she noted. "Music is my medicine, and I think if you're not being vulnerable enough, if you're not digging deep enough, then you're wasting time. It has to be real and honest. I try to do that in a way where people can look at it and reflect in themselves."

"I've evolved a lot since I put out music and you get to hear in the music that I'm doing everything on my own terms now," she added. "There's no other influences. I'm getting to sing my truth, and it's super authentic, raw and real. It's all the different facets of me. It's almost like I am creating a couple of different albums, and I can't wait to share that. I think people will be surprised since I don't think it will be what they expect — and they'll learn a lot more about me and maybe learn more about themselves."

