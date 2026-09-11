PHOTOS Nicole Scherzinger Sizzles in Racy Skin-Baring Bodysuit Ahead of Pussycat Dolls Tour: Photos Source: MEGA Nicole Scherzinger showed off her wild side in a daring leopard-print bodysuit amid the Pussycat Dolls' reunion tour. Taylor Camp Sept. 11 2026, Published 11:29 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Nicole Scherzinger is showing off her wild side. The 48-year-old singer flaunted her figure in a daring, leopard-print bodysuit as she posed for a series of sultry photos amid her highly anticipated reunion with the Pussycat Dolls. Scherzinger is back on the road alongside Ashley Roberts and Kimberly Wyatt for the group's PCD Forever Tour, which officially kicked off in Copenhagen, Denmark, on September 9.

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Nicole Scherzinger Shows Off Her Wild Side

Source: MEGA Nicole Scherzinger flaunted her toned figure in a sheer, high-cut leopard-print bodysuit with matching opera-length gloves.

Scherzinger put her toned physique on display in the high-cut animal-print bodysuit, which featured a mock neckline and somewhat sheer fabric. The "Don't Hold Your Breath" singer paired the barely-there look with matching opera-length gloves, while her long dark hair fell past her waist in loose waves. Keeping the focus on the bold ensemble, Scherzinger posed against a simple white backdrop as she stared directly into the camera.

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Nicole Scherzinger Strikes a Sultry Pose

Source: MEGA The 48-year-old singer struck a sultry pose while modeling the skin-baring animal-print ensemble.

In another shot, Scherzinger placed one hand across her chest as she modeled the skin-baring look. The Broadway alum completed her glam with a smoky eye and glossy nude lip while showing off a long white manicure. The racy photos come as Scherzinger returns to her pop-star roots following her Tony-winning Broadway run in Sunset Blvd.

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Nicole Scherzinger Is Back on Stage With the Pussycat Dolls

Source: MEGA Nicole Scherzinger is back onstage with the Pussycat Dolls, performing the group's biggest hits during their PCD Forever Tour.

Scherzinger has officially reunited with Roberts and Wyatt for the Pussycat Dolls' first major tour in years. The trio kicked off their PCD Forever Tour by performing fan favorites including "Buttons," "Stickwitu," "Don't Cha" and "Jai Ho! (You Are My Destiny)." Scherzinger also gets her own solo section during the show featuring tracks like "Don't Hold Your Breath" and "Wet." The reunion also brought new music, with the trio releasing "Club Song" in March, their first new recording since 2019's "React."

Nicole Scherzinger Brings Back Her Signature Stage Style

Source: MEGA Nicole Scherzinger has brought her signature bold stage style back for the Pussycat Dolls' highly anticipated reunion.