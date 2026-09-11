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Nicole Scherzinger Sizzles in Racy Skin-Baring Bodysuit Ahead of Pussycat Dolls Tour: Photos

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Source: MEGA

Nicole Scherzinger showed off her wild side in a daring leopard-print bodysuit amid the Pussycat Dolls' reunion tour.

Sept. 11 2026, Published 11:29 a.m. ET

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Nicole Scherzinger is showing off her wild side.

The 48-year-old singer flaunted her figure in a daring, leopard-print bodysuit as she posed for a series of sultry photos amid her highly anticipated reunion with the Pussycat Dolls. Scherzinger is back on the road alongside Ashley Roberts and Kimberly Wyatt for the group's PCD Forever Tour, which officially kicked off in Copenhagen, Denmark, on September 9.

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Nicole Scherzinger Shows Off Her Wild Side

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Image of Nicole Scherzinger flaunted her toned figure in a sheer, high-cut leopard-print bodysuit with matching opera-length gloves.
Source: MEGA

Nicole Scherzinger flaunted her toned figure in a sheer, high-cut leopard-print bodysuit with matching opera-length gloves.

Scherzinger put her toned physique on display in the high-cut animal-print bodysuit, which featured a mock neckline and somewhat sheer fabric.

The "Don't Hold Your Breath" singer paired the barely-there look with matching opera-length gloves, while her long dark hair fell past her waist in loose waves.

Keeping the focus on the bold ensemble, Scherzinger posed against a simple white backdrop as she stared directly into the camera.

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Nicole Scherzinger Strikes a Sultry Pose

Image of The 48-year-old singer struck a sultry pose while modeling the skin-baring animal-print ensemble.
Source: MEGA

The 48-year-old singer struck a sultry pose while modeling the skin-baring animal-print ensemble.

In another shot, Scherzinger placed one hand across her chest as she modeled the skin-baring look.

The Broadway alum completed her glam with a smoky eye and glossy nude lip while showing off a long white manicure.

The racy photos come as Scherzinger returns to her pop-star roots following her Tony-winning Broadway run in Sunset Blvd.

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Nicole Scherzinger Is Back on Stage With the Pussycat Dolls

Image of Nicole Scherzinger is back onstage with the Pussycat Dolls, performing the group's biggest hits during their 'PCD Forever Tour.'
Source: MEGA

Nicole Scherzinger is back onstage with the Pussycat Dolls, performing the group's biggest hits during their PCD Forever Tour.

Scherzinger has officially reunited with Roberts and Wyatt for the Pussycat Dolls' first major tour in years.

The trio kicked off their PCD Forever Tour by performing fan favorites including "Buttons," "Stickwitu," "Don't Cha" and "Jai Ho! (You Are My Destiny)." Scherzinger also gets her own solo section during the show featuring tracks like "Don't Hold Your Breath" and "Wet."

The reunion also brought new music, with the trio releasing "Club Song" in March, their first new recording since 2019's "React."

Nicole Scherzinger Brings Back Her Signature Stage Style

Image of Nicole Scherzinger has brought her signature bold stage style back for the Pussycat Dolls' highly anticipated reunion.
Source: MEGA

Nicole Scherzinger has brought her signature bold stage style back for the Pussycat Dolls' highly anticipated reunion.

Scherzinger has wasted no time bringing the Pussycat Dolls' famously bold aesthetic back to the stage.

The singer has been performing in a series of form-fitting costumes during the reunion, including a black sequined ensemble with sheer panels and a high ponytail.

The PCD Forever Tour will head to the U.K. later this month, with shows scheduled in Birmingham, Nottingham, Leeds, Liverpool, Glasgow, Newcastle and Manchester before the group takes the stage at London's O2 Arena on October 13.

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