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The Pussycat Dolls Announce Cancelations for Reunion Tour: 'Difficult and Heartbreaking Decision'

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Source: MEGA

The Pussycat Dolls canceled most of their reunion tour dates, calling it a 'heartbreaking decision.'

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May 6 2026, Published 9:05 a.m. ET

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The Pussycat Dolls have announced the cancelation of several dates for their upcoming PCD Forever tour. This decision comes nearly two months after Nicole Scherzinger, Ashley Roberts, and Kimberly Wyatt revealed a 53-date tour across North America, Europe and the U.K.

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image of The Pussycat Dolls shocked fans by canceling most North American dates from their highly anticipated reunion tour.
Source: MEGA

The Pussycat Dolls shocked fans by canceling most North American dates from their highly anticipated reunion tour.

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On May 4, the group posted on Instagram, stating, “When we announced the PCD FOREVER Tour, we hoped to bring the show to fans across the world. After taking an honest look at the North American run, we’ve made the difficult and heartbreaking decision to cancel all but one of the North America dates.”

This follows the cancllation of a 2022 reunion tour due to the coronavirus pandemic.

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Source: @pussycatdolls/Instagram
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The tour was initially set to kick off on June 5 at the Acrisure Arena in Palm Desert, Calif., and conclude on October 13 at The O2 Arena in London. The only North American performance remaining will take place at the OUTLOUD Music Festival during WeHo Pride on June 6.

The group expressed gratitude for the LGBTQ+ community, stating, “The LGBTQ+ community has shown us so much love and support throughout our career, and we’re honored to be part of a weekend rooted in joy, pride, music, and chosen family.”

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image of The group described the move as a 'difficult and heartbreaking decision' after reassessing the tour schedule.
Source: @pussycatdolls/Instagram; MEGA

The group described the move as a 'difficult and heartbreaking decision' after reassessing the tour schedule.

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The announcement of the tour sparked controversy, particularly due to the absence of several former members, including Carmit Bachar, Melody Thornton and Jessica Sutta. Wyatt, during an interview on NBC’s Today show, discussed the current lineup and its history.

“I think ultimately we’ve got to protect our peace... we are repairing,” she remarked.

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image of The announcement reignited tensions surrounding missing former members, with some speaking out about feeling excluded.
Source: MEGA

The announcement reignited tensions surrounding missing former members, with some speaking out about feeling excluded.

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Scherzinger emphasized the group's respect for all women who have contributed to their career, stating, “We have so much love and respect for all of the women that have been part of the PCD legacy. And once a doll, always a doll.”

Meanwhile, Sutta shared her perspective on being excluded from the tour, claiming, “I was a liability.”

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image of Only one performance will move forward in North America.
Source: MEGA

Only one performance will move forward in North America.

Scherzinger, who recently found success with her role in Sunset Boulevard, expressed her excitement for the tour.

“As an artist, you can’t be bound to one thing,” she said in a March BBC interview. She looked forward to reuniting with her fellow Dolls and performing their classic hits.

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