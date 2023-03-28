'Night Court' Star India de Beaufort Admits It Was 'Intimidating' Rebooting The Beloved '80s Sitcom: 'We Weren't Trying To Fix Anything That Wasn't Broken'
Court is in session for India de Beaufort!
The actress lights up the screen in the NBC reboot of the beloved '80s sitcom Night Court as Assistant District Attorney Olivia Moore, who tells it like it is and does not let the red tape of the legal system get in her way.
de Beaufort chats exclusively with OK! about tweaking the iconic show for present day, honoring the original and bonding with the cast during filming.
"It was so exciting, but also a little intimidating," the Slumberland star explained of working on the project. "I came in and they had already shot the pilot. The role that I now play was totally reimagined."
"I came in to a cast that had already shot a pilot together, so that was in itself a little kind of unusual to get used to, but everybody was so welcoming straight out of the gate. We sort of became this family of misfits, very much like the show," she gushes over her costars.
When it came to reviving such a beloved series, the entire cast and creative team had a singular vision. "I think the main goal for Night Court was not to try to fix anything that wasn't broken," de Beaufort spilled. "We wanted to be respectful to the original and stay true to what makes multi-camera so wonderful in the first place."
"This [the show] is an environment that's warm, friendly and safe for your whole family in a place that you can kind of forget your troubles," she explains of the escapism. "Leave them at the door and go and hang out with a group of people that you love to be with and love to invite into your the living room week after week."
"It's nice to pay homage to something that which has always been very true to Americana," the funny lady adds. "Hopefully we did a good job recreating that."
Night Court airs on Tuesday nights on NBC and is available to stream via Peacock.