Jennifer Connelly Believes 'Perfect' Costar Tom Cruise 'Absolutely' Deserves An Oscar Nomination For 'Top Gun: Maverick'

"But the work that he did to accomplish those flying sequences, it's something else," Connelly concluded of the insane stunts Cruise and other cast members participated in, which included, but wasn't limited to, flying in the backseat of real F-18 fighter jet while filming.

The Labyrinth actress' praise for her costar comes less than one month after Cruise allegedly lashed out after he didn't receive a nomination for the Golden Globes in December 2022, as OK! previously reported.

"Tom expected to walk away with the award for best actor, so you can imagine his reaction when he wasn't even on the list — he totally blew a fuse! This was the first time in years that Tom was so sure he had a slam-dunk win he was fine-tuning his acceptance speech," a source spilled at the time.