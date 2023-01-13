'Zoey 101' Star Alexa Nikolas Slams Paramount+ For Reboot Movie: 'That Is Beyond Low'

In addition to fighting for future childhood actors and actresses, Nikolas provided the public some insight on what exact "traumas" she endured working for Zoey 101's producer Dan Schneider during an appearance on the "Real Pod" podcast in October 2022.

"Whenever I had wardrobe fittings, [Schneider] always had to be in them," the brunette beauty revealed of her 12-year-old acting gig back in 2004. "Thank God there was a curtain, but he was literally [sitting] on [a] chair right outside of the curtain."

"[It was] to the point where he would sit in the chair, and I would come out and do a little spin. [Schneider] would look at the wardrobe artist and say, ‘Can I have the Polaroids?'" Nikolas continued to explain of her nauseating experience.