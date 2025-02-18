Nikki Garcia Desires to Be 'Owned' by an Older Man After Artem Chigvintsev Divorce: 'I Want My Body Rocked'
Nikki Garcia is setting new standards for the next man she dates after her divorce from Artem Chigvintsev.
During the Monday, February 17, episode of the retired WWE star and her twin sister Brie Garcia's SiriusXM podcast, "The Nikki & Brie Show," the siblings and special guest Rocsi Diaz discussed what to look for in a potential suitor.
The conversation was sparked by the trio pointing out how many handsome men flocked to New Orleans for Super Bowl LIX, where the episode had been recorded.
After mentioning the negatives of dating someone younger, Nikki asked Brie and Rocsi: "Do we want to train [less experienced men]?"
"I want to be owned. I want my body rocked," she declared.
"Where's the retired ones? The ones that have some wisdom and age," Nikki, 41, continued, as she noted her desire to find someone who has "experienced life a little bit."
The Hall of Fame wrestler's ex-husband, 42, is notably only less than one year older than his former wife.
Brie and Rocsi halted the conversation to inform Nikki she shouldn't go for anyone too old.
"I was gonna say, don't do retired," Brie advised, to which her twin admitted, "you're right," before comedically back-tracking: "No. I'll just do it all. Do young. I'll do retired."
"Live in the moment," Rocsi suggested.
Nikki and Brie's podcast recording was the cherry on top of a fun-filled weekend in Louisiana for the NFL's big game.
"You know it was crazy and wild when you can’t fit 48 hours of NOLA for Super Bowl week in 20 slides!" Nikki captioned an Instagram carousel of images shared on Saturday, February 8. "Your girl was run down but pushed through! 🙌🏼✨."
She continued: "Always love recording @thenikkiandbrieshow from @siriusxm Radio Row! Incredible guests and surprises! Love my SiriusXM fam so much! 🫶🏼."
Nikki proceeded to make her wish — which came true — for the Philadelphia Eagles to win Super Bowl LIX.
"Prayers to our Eagles!!! For their health and safety. 🙏🏼 Let’s take this one home! These players deserve it so much!! They truly make us all so proud to be Eagles fans! 💚👏🏼✨🏈🙌🏼🦅," she praised.
Roughly one week after Super Bowl weekend, Nikki celebrated her first Valentine's Day since divorcing Artem — though she spent it with their son, Matteo, 4.
"My forever Valentine ❤️ Such a magical weekend with my Tay Tay. He got to go in a hot air balloon!! 🥹 They are his FAVORITE! He was so happy! I was so grateful," she wrote alongside a video of her only child.
"All I want is my baby boy to be so incredibly happy. 🐵✨🤍🙏🏼," Nikki concluded.