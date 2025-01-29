Nikki Garcia Reveals Twin Brie Said Her Relationship With Artem Chigvintsev Should Have Ended 'Long Before It Did': 'She Always Felt We Were 2 Different People'

Through it all, she leaned on her inner circle for support.

“I couldn’t get through [it] without my therapist, without my mom [Kathy Colace], without Brie. I needed them, and I needed their love — whether it was hugs or just sitting and letting me cry and vent, or meeting up with Matteo and having a happy time. Whatever it is, your team is so important. You need people around you to [not only] empower you, but to love you and to let you feel the emotions,” she said.

Despite the heartache, the Twin Love alum is moving on with her life.

“No, I can’t have regrets like that. I feel like things happen for a reason. I’m stronger today than I’ve ever been. And that’s not only for myself, but for Matteo. I feel like being a mother and wanting the best for my son and knowing I’ll do whatever it takes for him to have that makes you incredibly strong,” she declared.