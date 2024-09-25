Artem Chigvintsev Is 'Incredibly Relieved' After Domestic Violence Charges Are Dropped
Dancing With the Stars alum Artem Chigvintsev has spoken out on his August 29 domestic violence arrest.
Shortly after it was announced that the charges against him have been dropped, the professional dancer said he was feeling "incredibly relieved and grateful."
"This has been an extremely difficult time for me. I am thankful that the truth has prevailed," he added in his Wednesday, September 25, statement.
Chigvintsev, who shares 4-year-old son Matteo with soon-to-be ex-wife Nikki Garcia, 40, said that his "focus has always been and will always be" on his child.
"He is my world, and being his father is the greatest blessing in my life," he continued. "All along, my main concern has been for him. I am committed to continuing to provide him with the love, support, and care he needs as we move forward. I am hopeful that securing an equal custody arrangement will help us move on."
The dancer, 42, also expressed his "deepest gratitude" to his family, friends and his lawyers for "standing by me during this challenging time." He called their support "invaluable" and said he was thankful for everyone who "saw the truth for what it was."
"I look forward to moving past this chapter and focusing on what truly matters — continue being the best father I can be," Chigvintsev concluded.
- Brie Garcia Says Sister Nikki 'Sees All the Support' Amid Her Divorce From Artem Chigvintsev After His Domestic Violence Arrest
- 'There’s No Going Back': Nikki Garcia 'Doesn’t Even Recognize' Artem Chigvintsev 'as the Man She Married' Amid Divorce Drama
- Nikki Garcia's Twin Brie Told Her Sister to Leave Husband Artem Chigvintsev Following His Shocking Arrest, Source Claims: 'Any Sort of Violence Does Not Fly'
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
As OK! previously reported, Garcia filed to end her two-year marriage to Chigvintsev on September 11, only two weeks after celebrating their wedding anniversary.
A source spilled "there's no going back" for the estranged spouses.
"Nikki doesn’t even recognize Artem as the man she married," the source said.
During a recent installment of their "Nikki & Brie" podcast, Brie Garcia also hinted at Chigvintsev's arrest.
"Nikki isn’t here because, as you all know, she’s going through something personal in her life," the former WWE star said at the time. "She just asks for her privacy for her and her family, so we’re going to give that. But she sees all the support and love, and we’re always grateful for all of your love and support, so thank you all for that."
Brie said she expected her sister to return to the show soon, but noted she was focused on taking care of her son during the stressful situation.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
E! News reported Chigvintsev's statement.