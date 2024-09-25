Artem Chigvintsev Is 'Incredibly Relieved' After Domestic Violence Charges Are Dropped

"He is my world, and being his father is the greatest blessing in my life," he continued. "All along, my main concern has been for him. I am committed to continuing to provide him with the love, support, and care he needs as we move forward. I am hopeful that securing an equal custody arrangement will help us move on."

The dancer, 42, also expressed his "deepest gratitude" to his family, friends and his lawyers for "standing by me during this challenging time." He called their support "invaluable" and said he was thankful for everyone who "saw the truth for what it was."

"I look forward to moving past this chapter and focusing on what truly matters — continue being the best father I can be," Chigvintsev concluded.