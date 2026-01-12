Nikki Glaser’s CBS News Dig at the 2026 Golden Globes Was Not Approved by Controversial New Boss Bari Weiss: Report
Jan. 12 2026, Published 3:51 p.m. ET
Nikki Glaser's jab at CBS News during the 2026 Golden Globes was not run past the network's bosses.
The host, 41, joked about the broadcaster of the annual awards show during her opening monologue, quipping, "The award for most editing goes to CBS News. Yes. CBS news: America’s newest place to see-BS-news.”
However, a source told an outlet that "the news division is fully separate" from its entertainment section, so Glaser didn't need approval from the network's newly appointed news chief, Bari Weiss.
"Let’s move on," the insider added of people trying to stir the pot.
The comedian's dig on Sunday, January 11, comes as CBS News has been facing mounting criticism.
Weiss, 41, sparked outrage in late 2025 after pulling a 60 Minutes investigative segment about the Trump administration sending hundreds of Venezuelan migrants to a notoriously abusive prison in El Salvador.
Per NPR, insiders said the controversial anti-woke opinion writer killed the story just a day and a half before it was set to be broadcast on December 21, claiming it couldn't air without an interview from an official within the administration.
Inside Tony Dokoupil's Rocky First Week as CBS Evening News Anchor
Subsequently, the network's new evening news anchor, Tony Dokoupil, has been taking hits for his reporting.
The former CBS Mornings co-host's debut in his new role on Monday, January 5, was filled with awkward moments as he struggled with segment transitions and embarrassingly confused Minnesota with Michigan.
To make matters worse, Megyn Kelly mocked the broadcaster, 45, for crying about his family during an on-camera visit to his hometown of Miami, Fla.
- Megyn Kelly Mocks CBS Anchor Tony Dokoupil for 'Sobbing' About His Family During First Week on the Job: ‘There’s No Crying in Evening News'
- 'Serious' Leonardo DiCaprio Showed a 'Different Side' of Himself in Hilarious Viral Golden Globes Moment, Body Language Expert Reveals
- Nikki Glaser Quickly Honored Rob Reiner at the Golden Globes 1 Month After Hollywood Legend's Tragic Murder
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Discussing Dokoupil's emotional moment with former ABC News political director Mark Halperin during her show on Wednesday, January 7, the former Fox News anchor ripped into him, declaring, "There's no crying in evening news."
"There might be some crying when a president is shot and assassinated right before you're very eyes," Kelly, 55, continued, referencing legendary news broadcaster Walter Cronkite, who announced the slaying of former President John F. Kennedy.
"There was like a wiping of the eyes as he took off his glasses," she recounted. "But that was as far as he went and that's as far as most evening news anchors ever would ever have gone, traditionally."
"You want to talk feminization of the newsroom, I give you the new CBS evening news anchor," she declared, referencing an idea fellow media personality Adam Carolla ranted about on his own podcast recently.