Nikki Glaser Makes Shocking Joke About the Epstein Files During 2026 Golden Globes Monologue

Nikki Glaser didn't hold back during her opening monologue at the 2026 Golden Globes, taking aim at CBS News, the Epstein files and a slew of A-listers.

Nikki Glaser Makes Hilarious Joke About the Epstein Files

Source: Stewart Cook/CBS ©2026 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. Nikki Glaser brought up the Epstein files during her monologue.

“I cannot believe the amount of star power we have in this room tonight. It’s insane. There’s so many A-listers,” Glaser said before adding that there were several “who are on a list that has been heavily redacted.” “And the Golden Globe for Best Editing goes to the Justice Department,” the starlet added. "Yes, congratulations." She then went on to call out CBS News. "And the award for most editing goes to CBS news. Yes. CBS news: America’s newest place to ‘See B.S. News,'" she quipped.

Nikki Glaser Goes After Leonardo DiCaprio

Source: mega Nikki Glaser took aim at Leonardo DiCaprio in her opening monologue.

The blonde babe also took a jab at Leonardo DiCaprio, who is known for dating younger women. “What a career you have had. Countless iconic performances. You’ve worked with every great director, you’ve won three Golden Globes and an Oscar. The most impressive thing is that you were able to accomplish that all before your girlfriend turned 30," she began. Glaser added, “Leo, I’m sorry I made that joke. It is cheap. I tried not to, but, like, we don’t know anything else about you, man. There’s nothing else. Open up! I’m serious! I looked! I searched! The most in-depth interview you’ve ever given was for Teen Beat magazine in 1991. Is your favorite food still ‘Pasta, pasta and more pasta?'”

Source: MEGA Nikki Glaser previously joked about Jeffrey Epstein in the past.