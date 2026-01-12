Nikki Glaser Makes Shocking Joke About the Epstein Files During 2026 Golden Globes Monologue
Jan. 11 2026, Published 8:24 p.m. ET
Nikki Glaser didn't hold back during her opening monologue at the 2026 Golden Globes, taking aim at CBS News, the Epstein files and a slew of A-listers.
Nikki Glaser Makes Hilarious Joke About the Epstein Files
“I cannot believe the amount of star power we have in this room tonight. It’s insane. There’s so many A-listers,” Glaser said before adding that there were several “who are on a list that has been heavily redacted.”
“And the Golden Globe for Best Editing goes to the Justice Department,” the starlet added. "Yes, congratulations."
She then went on to call out CBS News.
"And the award for most editing goes to CBS news. Yes. CBS news: America’s newest place to ‘See B.S. News,'" she quipped.
Nikki Glaser Goes After Leonardo DiCaprio
The blonde babe also took a jab at Leonardo DiCaprio, who is known for dating younger women.
“What a career you have had. Countless iconic performances. You’ve worked with every great director, you’ve won three Golden Globes and an Oscar. The most impressive thing is that you were able to accomplish that all before your girlfriend turned 30," she began.
Glaser added, “Leo, I’m sorry I made that joke. It is cheap. I tried not to, but, like, we don’t know anything else about you, man. There’s nothing else. Open up! I’m serious! I looked! I searched! The most in-depth interview you’ve ever given was for Teen Beat magazine in 1991. Is your favorite food still ‘Pasta, pasta and more pasta?'”
This isn't the first time Glaser has joked about Epstein.
While hosting Saturday Night Live in 2025, she mentioned the dead pedophile.
“In my 20s, I just feared good old-fashioned rape. I didn’t think it would be a career. We didn’t think it was anything more than a temp job at a frat house futon,” Glaser, 41, said. “They’re like, ‘We’re safer when you’re with us because they think you’re our madam. You have resting Ghislaine [Maxwell] face, so keep that up.'”
She then joked about potentially crossing the line after her nephew wanted to "shower" with her.
“My sister’s like, ‘He can take a shower with you. It’s fine. He does it with us,'” she said. “‘OK, that’s fine for you guys, but are you okay with an adult showering with your child? … What if I molest him?’ She was like, ‘Would you?’ I was like, ‘No! I would never! That’s disgusting! But that’s what I’d say if I was gonna.'”
“Don’t trust anyone. I don’t even trust myself,” Glaser continued. “I don’t want to go in there. How do you become a pedophile? You don’t get to choose what you’re into, dude. What if it’s one of those things you don’t know you until you get in there, and you’re like, ‘Well, this is my thing,’ and it opens up a part of my brain? I know that sounds crazy, but there have been so many things in my life that I’ve been like, ‘I would never do that.’ And now I’m like, ‘Looks kind of fun, actually.”