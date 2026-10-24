Nikki Glaser Leaves Hollywood Behind as She Embraces New Life in Missouri Where She Says Having A-list Pals 'Doesn't Matter'

Article continues below advertisement

Article continues below advertisement

Source: LIVEKELLYANDMARK/YOUTUBE Nikki Glaser moved from Los Angeles to St. Louis, Mo., after the COVID-19 pandemic and decided to stay there.

During the interview, Glaser humorously remarked about her St. Louis show, noting that she had “a lot of free tickets to comp” and “didn’t make a lot of money.” She pointed out that familiar faces filled the audience, including friends from high school and even her childhood dentist. “It’s fine, I guess, that my childhood dentist knows about my s-- life now. I guess that’s appropriate,” she joked, showcasing her comedic flair. Glaser has a long history in the comedy scene, having performed for over 20 years. She described her parents as having “hardened souls” accustomed to her candid humor on stage. “There is … no life behind their eyes when they’re watching me,” she quipped, further emphasizing her unique family dynamic.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: LIVEKELLYANDMARK/YOUTUBE

Article continues below advertisement

Source: LIVEKELLYANDMARK/YOUTUBE Nikki Glaser confirmed she lived in St. Louis during her appearance on ‘Live With Kelly and Mark’.

Her return to St. Louis was also featured in E!’s “Welcome Home Nikki Glaser?” In a previous interview with “St. Louis on the Air,” Glaser expressed her desire for a “relaxed” lifestyle that allows her to spend quality time with family. “Here … I get back to what’s important: having a good time and going out to eat,” she explained.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Nikki Glaser recognized familiar faces in her audience, including high school friends and her childhood dentist.

Glaser contrasted her new life with her experiences in Hollywood and New York City, where she felt the pressure of “constantly comparing yourself.” She expressed relief at being away from that competitive atmosphere. “Having A-list pals and a lot of social media followers does not matter where I reside now,” she stated. Moving back to her roots has allowed Glaser to recalibrate her perspective on what is truly important in life. By stepping away from the glitz and glamour of fame, she hopes to find a deeper sense of fulfillment. Her journey serves as a reminder that sometimes returning home can lead to personal growth and joy.

Source: MEGA Nikki Glaser previously explained during an interview with ‘St. Louis on the Air’ that she wanted a more relaxed lifestyle and more time with family.