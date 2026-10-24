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Nikki Glaser Leaves Hollywood Behind as She Embraces New Life in Missouri Where She Says Having A-list Pals 'Doesn't Matter'

Photo of Nikki Glaser.
Source: MEGA

Nikki Glaser moved back to St. Louis after COVID and embraced a more relaxed lifestyle.

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Oct. 24 2026, Published 5:02 a.m. ET

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Nikki Glaser has made a significant life change, moving from Los Angeles to St. Louis, Mo.

The comedian shared insights about her departure during an appearance on Live With Kelly and Mark. When Mark Consuelos inquired about her return to St. Louis for her Good Girl comedy special, Glaser confirmed her new residence.

“I live in St. Louis,” Glaser stated. "I moved back to St. Louis after COVID … and stayed there." This revelation marks a new chapter for the 41-year-old Emmy nominee, who is now embracing a lifestyle that contrasts sharply with her previous Hollywood life.

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Image of Nikki Glaser moved from Los Angeles to St. Louis, Missouri, after the COVID-19 pandemic and decided to stay there.
Source: LIVEKELLYANDMARK/YOUTUBE

Nikki Glaser moved from Los Angeles to St. Louis, Mo., after the COVID-19 pandemic and decided to stay there.

During the interview, Glaser humorously remarked about her St. Louis show, noting that she had “a lot of free tickets to comp” and “didn’t make a lot of money.”

She pointed out that familiar faces filled the audience, including friends from high school and even her childhood dentist. “It’s fine, I guess, that my childhood dentist knows about my s-- life now. I guess that’s appropriate,” she joked, showcasing her comedic flair.

Glaser has a long history in the comedy scene, having performed for over 20 years. She described her parents as having “hardened souls” accustomed to her candid humor on stage. “There is … no life behind their eyes when they’re watching me,” she quipped, further emphasizing her unique family dynamic.

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Source: LIVEKELLYANDMARK/YOUTUBE
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Image of Nikki Glaser confirmed that she lived in St. Louis during her appearance on ‘Live With Kelly and Mark.’
Source: LIVEKELLYANDMARK/YOUTUBE

Nikki Glaser confirmed she lived in St. Louis during her appearance on ‘Live With Kelly and Mark’.

Her return to St. Louis was also featured in E!’s “Welcome Home Nikki Glaser?” In a previous interview with “St. Louis on the Air,” Glaser expressed her desire for a “relaxed” lifestyle that allows her to spend quality time with family.

“Here … I get back to what’s important: having a good time and going out to eat,” she explained.

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Image of Nikki Glaser recognized familiar faces in her audience, including high school friends and her childhood dentist.
Source: MEGA

Nikki Glaser recognized familiar faces in her audience, including high school friends and her childhood dentist.

Glaser contrasted her new life with her experiences in Hollywood and New York City, where she felt the pressure of “constantly comparing yourself.”

She expressed relief at being away from that competitive atmosphere. “Having A-list pals and a lot of social media followers does not matter where I reside now,” she stated.

Moving back to her roots has allowed Glaser to recalibrate her perspective on what is truly important in life. By stepping away from the glitz and glamour of fame, she hopes to find a deeper sense of fulfillment. Her journey serves as a reminder that sometimes returning home can lead to personal growth and joy.

Image of Nikki Glaser previously explained during an interview with ‘St. Louis on the Air’ that she wanted a more relaxed lifestyle and more time with family.
Source: MEGA

Nikki Glaser previously explained during an interview with ‘St. Louis on the Air’ that she wanted a more relaxed lifestyle and more time with family.

Moving back to her roots has allowed Glaser to recalibrate her perspective on what is truly important in life.

By stepping away from the glitz and glamour of fame, she hopes to find a deeper sense of fulfillment. Her journey serves as a reminder that sometimes returning home can lead to personal growth and joy.

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