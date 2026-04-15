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Nikki Glaser Owns Up to Cracking 'Upsetting' Jokes About Predators: 'It Was Important to Me to Get That Right'

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Source: MEGA

Nikki Glaser got real about her jokes.

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April 15 2026, Published 5:16 p.m. ET

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Nikki Glaser is well-aware that some of her content may be offensive.

In a Wednesday, April 15, interview with TIME, the comedian, 41, addressed the mixed opinions she’s received for cracking jokes about p-------- on her upcoming Netflix stand-up special, Good Girl.

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Image of Nikki Glaser acknowledged she 'offended people' with jokes about predators.
Source: MEGA

Nikki Glaser acknowledged she 'offended people' with jokes about predators.

“Many audiences for many years were like, ‘Don't do that.’ I wasn't getting good feedback. I was offending people. I was maybe upsetting people who had been victimized in the audience,” she admitted. “And so it was really important to me to get that right.”

Glaser tried to tell the joke in several different ways while touring to see how it would be received.

"I did that chunk of material on a show that I was opening for a friend of mine, who’s a well-established comedian, and he was like, ‘How did you do that?’ And he did say that it was because I was a woman, and that’s the only reason I could do it,” she explained. “And I don’t think that was the reason. I think he had to make up some kind of excuse for why he couldn’t do that and I could, but it was because I worked really hard to get it right.”

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Nikki Glaser Gave Inappropriate 'SNL' Monologue

Image of Nikki Glaser was roasted after her 'SNL' monologue.
Source: MEGA

Nikki Glaser was roasted after her 'SNL' monologue.

Glaser came under fire last November for her controversial Saturday Night Live monologue. She started her speech welcoming the audience to New York City, which she described as s-- predator Jeffrey Epstein’s “original island.”

The 41-year-old went on to joke about human trafficking awareness posters in public bathrooms.

“Every time you go…to a public women’s restroom and you sit in the stall, there’s always a poster on the back of the stall that’s asking you if you’re being trafficked,” she said. “They’re in every stall. They’re in every world language. The English is really tiny and it’s like, ‘You wish.’”

Glaser added how men’s bathrooms don’t feature the same message.

“You have signs that are like, ‘Want a slave? Text Traffick to 69-69,’” she teased.

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Social Media Users React to Nikki Glaser's Controversial Jokes

Image of Nikki Glaser referenced Jeffrey Epstein in her 'SNL' monologue.
Source: @nikkiglaser/Instagram

Nikki Glaser referenced Jeffrey Epstein in her 'SNL' monologue.

Fans were not happy about the comic’s monologue and expressed their rage on social media.

"Is it just me or is her s-- trafficking jokes of f------ poor taste," one user wrote.

Another expressed, "Considering the victims of Epstein have spoken and poor Virginia Giuffre’s book just came out describing the horrible things she went through. What the f--- is wrong with Nikki?"

Nikki Glaser Worried She Was Just a 'S-- Comic'

Image of Nikki Glaser worried about being 'family friendly.'
Source: @nikkiglaser/Instagram

Nikki Glaser worried about being 'family friendly.'

In Wednesday’s interview, Glaser stood by her tendency to touch on edgy topics.

“It used to worry me more that I'm like the s-- comic and that I'm not going to be family friendly,” she spilled. “They're not going to let me on network TV. I'm not going to be able to be in movies, because they've heard too much about my graphic s-- life. I realized that people can really separate you into different spaces.”

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