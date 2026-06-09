Nikki Glaser Eager for Men to Want Her in the Bedroom: 'Makes People Treat You Better and Give You Money'

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Nikki Glaser just wants to be hot. The 42-year-old opened up in conversation at The Hollywood Reporter's stand-up round table about her desire to be "f---able " as a woman in comedy. "I want to be f---able because it makes people treat you better and give you more money for things," she said. "I don't actually want to be f---ed. I want to be clear about that. I don’t want to be penetrated." The comedian explained that she has noticed people in Hollywood tend to be more accommodating of people they are attracted to.

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Source: @The Hollywood Reporter/youtube Nikki Glaser explained that she strives to be both likable and 'f---able.'

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Source: @HollywoodReporter/YouTube Nikki Glaser was joined by Wanda Sykes, Julio Torres, Marc Maron and Leanne Morgan at the round table.

"I just want the stuff that comes with people wanting to," she continued. "It feels weird to say that, but who doesn’t want to be liked? I’ve read the room and when you look prettier, people are nicer to you!" In the June 4 episode, Glaser was joined by comedians Wanda Sykes, Julio Torres, Marc Maron and Leanne Morgan at the Georgian Hotel in Santa Monica, Calif. Prompting Glaser's monologue on her desire to appear physically appealing, the interviewer quoted Glaser's own aspirations for herself.

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'It's a Sickness'

Source: @TheHollywoodReporter/youtube Nikki Glaser was joined in conversation with Wanda Sykes, Julio Torres, Marc Maron and Leanne Morgan.

"Nikki recently defined her aspirational self as follows: 'I want to be someone who’s smart and f---able and adorable and likable and seems nice, but is saying awful things,'" the interviewer recited. "First, did I miss anything?" "Yes, I want to be liked by everyone because it's a sickness," Glaser responded. "And I also want to say things that make people feel less alone with the weird thoughts that they have because, again, it's selfish. I always felt like I was weird and no one was really an example of that on TV out of the people that were my role models." Her brutally honest rant earned nods of approval from her fellow roundtable participants, all of whom were stand-up comedians who released comedy specials this year.

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Source: MEGA Nikki Glaser has admitted in the past that she wishes to present herself a certain way.

"I think you’re literally listing what 99.99 percent of the people working in the entertainment industry wish for, but you’re just saying it," Torres responded. Maron agreed that fans, industry executives, and whoever else found him physically attractive could never be a bad thing. "F---able is good," he said. "I think I do want people to like me, but I seem to want them to work for it a bit. I’m also very clear that not everyone is going to. There’s a part of me that thinks, 'I’m for everybody.' But I know that’s not true."

Nikki Glaser's Rise to Stardom

Source: MEGA Nikki Glaser rose to comedy stardom in the 2010s.