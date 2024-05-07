Gisele Bündchen 'Deeply Disappointed' by 'Disrespectful' Jokes Made About Her Former Marriage to Tom Brady During His Roast
Gisele Bündchen did not love the jokes made at Tom Brady's roast.
According to sources, the supermodel, 43, wasn't a fan of Netflix's live special, The Greatest Roast of All Time: Tom Brady, where comedians, former teammates and friends took jabs at the former NFL star, 46.
Per an insider, Bündchen, who shares Vivian, 11, and Benjamin, 14, with Brady, was "deeply disappointed by the disrespectful portrayal of her family on Sunday evening's roast show."
"As always, [Bündchen's] priority is to support her children who were affected by the irresponsible content that was broadcasted," the source added.
On Sunday, March 5, the former New England Patriots quarterback was in the hot seat as comedians like Kevin Hart, Nikki Glaser and Jeff Ross made sarcastic jokes about Brady's life and career.
In Glaser's time on stage, she even took a shot at Brady's relationship with former girlfriend Bridget Moynahan with whom he shares Jack, 16.
"But seriously, Tom, you’re the best to ever play for too long. You retired, then you came back and then you retired again, I get it, it’s hard to walk away from something that’s not your pregnant girlfriend, it's tough," said in reference to the actress, 53, revealing she was expecting their son in 2006 after their breakup.
She then joked about Brady's failed marriage.
"You have seven rings. Well, eight now that Gisele gave hers back," the blonde stand-up star, 39, quipped about the athlete and cover girl's 2022 divorce after 13 years of marriage.
The Night School actor, 44, even included Bündchen's new boyfriend, her jiu-jitsu coach Joaquim Valente, in his speech about their breakup. "Gisele gave you an ultimatum," Hart began before referencing Brady's inability to officially end his career. "She said you have to retire, or you're done. But when you have a chance to go 8-9, you gotta do it."
In another moment, the funny man said, "You know who also f---ed their coach? Gisele, she f---ed her karate coach. Tom, how did you not see this coming? Eight karate classes a day?"
Brady's former teammates also got in on the action. Drew Bledsoe — who was the starter for the Patriots before the guest of honor took his spot on the team in 2001 — cracked a joke about Brady's inability to keep a relationship going.
"You have more rings than I do," Bledsoe noted of his Super Bowl wins. "But I've experienced a couple of things that you will never experience: The feeling of being the overall number one draft pick in the NFL and a 28th wedding anniversary."
People spoke with sources close to Bündchen.