Nikki Glaser Shocked by Tom Brady's 'Off Limits' Joke About Kim Kardashian's Ex Kanye West

While on the Tuesday, May 7, episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!, comedian and actress Nikki Glaser reflected on her experience participating in the 46-year-old's roast, which took place on Sunday, May 5.

While speaking to host Jimmy Kimmel , Glaser admitted she was shocked by one of the athlete’s jokes regarding the reality TV star and her ex-husband Kanye West .

Kim Kardashian was part of the event and notably took many cracks at the former NFL star, however, Brady later returned the favor.

"One of the moments where I went, 'Oh, we can go there,' he did a joke about Kim Kardashian, who was there, who I thought was kind of off limits, right?" Glaser recalled.

"She's here. She takes enough of a beating. She's not on the stage, but then he had a joke about, 'Are you more scared about the jokes or the fact that your kids are with Kanye right now?' A great joke. And I was like, 'I didn't even know we could really go there,'" the 39-year-old explained.