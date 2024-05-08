Nikki Glaser Shocked by Tom Brady's 'Off Limits' Joke About Kim Kardashian's Ex Kanye West
Tom Brady went there!
While on the Tuesday, May 7, episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!, comedian and actress Nikki Glaser reflected on her experience participating in the 46-year-old's roast, which took place on Sunday, May 5.
Kim Kardashian was part of the event and notably took many cracks at the former NFL star, however, Brady later returned the favor.
While speaking to host Jimmy Kimmel, Glaser admitted she was shocked by one of the athlete’s jokes regarding the reality TV star and her ex-husband Kanye West.
"One of the moments where I went, 'Oh, we can go there,' he did a joke about Kim Kardashian, who was there, who I thought was kind of off limits, right?" Glaser recalled.
"She's here. She takes enough of a beating. She's not on the stage, but then he had a joke about, 'Are you more scared about the jokes or the fact that your kids are with Kanye right now?' A great joke. And I was like, 'I didn't even know we could really go there,'" the 39-year-old explained.
Kardashian and West tied the knot in 2016 and share four kids: North, 10, Saint, 8, Chicago, 6, and Psalm, 4. In 2021, The Kardashians star filed for divorce from the rapper, and they finalized the end of their marriage in 2022.
Glaser later discussed other aspects of the roast, noting it was an "intimidating thing to walk into," especially because she was one of two female comedians on the stage.
While on SiriusXM's The Howard Stern Show earlier this week, Glaser expressed how she and the other comedians collectively decided to stray away from certain topics.
"We all collectively decided not to involve his kids too much in anything because they didn't ask for this," she stated, referencing Brady’s children Vivian, 11, and Benjamin, 14, whom he shares with his ex-wife, Gisele Bündchen, and Jack, 16, whom he shares with former girlfriend Bridget Moynahan. "So, I couldn't say, 'Tom, hopefully we make out at the after-party — you can pretend I'm your son.'"
Although the quips about his kids were off the table, the night was full of gags about Brady’s exes.
Following the event, a source told ET how Bündchen reacted to the wise cracks the guests made about her.
"Gisele was upset and hurt by some of the jokes about her, her relationship with [boyfriend] Joaquim [Valente], and her marriage to Tom during his roast," the insider spilled of the model, who finalized her divorce from Brady in 2022, 13 years after the couple got hitched.
"Her main concern is always her children and family, and she wants to protect them. She found some of the jokes to be distasteful and disrespectful," they added.